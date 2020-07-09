3873 Arista Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.



Gorgeous three bedroom, two bath cul-de-sac home with a lovingly maintained front lawn. This home has many desirable exterior features including a long driveway, front porch, rear covered patio, fenced yard, and stunning trees/shrubs. Inside, adore the open concept this home possesses as it flows the family room, living room, dining, and kitchen areas together. Soak in those sunny days through the multiple bright windows throughout the whole house. The family chef will be sure to love this home with a spacious kitchen including a kitchen island, dishwasher, and lots of cabinet space for all those spices! You will also find two guest bedrooms and the master bed and bath with a sliding glass door to the backyard. Step into the backyard paradise where fun memories can be made. This fenced yard has gorgeous green grass, multiple trees, and a large covered patio. All spacious bedrooms are decorated with carpet flooring and large bright windows. This home is in the perfect neighborhood, nearby Foussat Elementary School, Heritage Park, and even Oceanside Pier! Who wouldn't want to live near the beach? Don't miss your chance to make this house, your home! Call and schedule a showing today.



Be sure to reference our website to see a 3D tour of the property! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=nyw1gfMABUs



Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.



Pets are considered solely at the discretion of the homeowner and an additional deposit and/or pet rent of $25/month per pet may apply.



Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions, or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).



