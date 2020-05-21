All apartments in Oceanside
3779 Carnegie Drive
Last updated May 3 2020 at 9:25 AM

3779 Carnegie Drive

3779 Carnegie Drive · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3779 Carnegie Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1675 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Located on the serene Mira Costa neighborhood in Oceanside, this unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family home property rental comes complete with a 2-car attached garage, driveway, and on-street parking.

This impressive home has a fireplace (tenant can use it), laminated and tile flooring, recess sliding, and high vaulted ceilings. Additional rooms: living room, office room, master bedroom, walk-in closet, and family room. The stunning kitchen has Corian countertops and is equipped with dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, oven/stove, garbage disposal. Central air conditioning and gas/forced-air heating are provided along with in-unit washer and dryer. Outside, a gated yard with a wooden fence, backyard patio, garden, stucco coating, porch, and large planting space for a garden at the side area in the front. Theres also a storage cabinet inside the attached garage and a wood bench. Community features: parks, near public transportation, stops/hub, senior center, sports complex, and shopping centers.

A pet-friendly home but only small or medium-sized dogs (no cats) with a $500 pet deposit, if it's a service dog, then we will not require a pet deposit.

Tenant pays cable and internet (cox cable), gas, and electricity (SDG&E), whereas the water, trash, sewage, and landscaping will be covered by the landlord.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Palisades Park, Sherbourne Park, and John Landes Park.

(RLNE5669473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3779 Carnegie Drive have any available units?
3779 Carnegie Drive has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3779 Carnegie Drive have?
Some of 3779 Carnegie Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3779 Carnegie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3779 Carnegie Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3779 Carnegie Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3779 Carnegie Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3779 Carnegie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3779 Carnegie Drive does offer parking.
Does 3779 Carnegie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3779 Carnegie Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3779 Carnegie Drive have a pool?
No, 3779 Carnegie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3779 Carnegie Drive have accessible units?
No, 3779 Carnegie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3779 Carnegie Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3779 Carnegie Drive has units with dishwashers.
