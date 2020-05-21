3779 Carnegie Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:



Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Located on the serene Mira Costa neighborhood in Oceanside, this unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family home property rental comes complete with a 2-car attached garage, driveway, and on-street parking.



This impressive home has a fireplace (tenant can use it), laminated and tile flooring, recess sliding, and high vaulted ceilings. Additional rooms: living room, office room, master bedroom, walk-in closet, and family room. The stunning kitchen has Corian countertops and is equipped with dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, oven/stove, garbage disposal. Central air conditioning and gas/forced-air heating are provided along with in-unit washer and dryer. Outside, a gated yard with a wooden fence, backyard patio, garden, stucco coating, porch, and large planting space for a garden at the side area in the front. Theres also a storage cabinet inside the attached garage and a wood bench. Community features: parks, near public transportation, stops/hub, senior center, sports complex, and shopping centers.



A pet-friendly home but only small or medium-sized dogs (no cats) with a $500 pet deposit, if it's a service dog, then we will not require a pet deposit.



Tenant pays cable and internet (cox cable), gas, and electricity (SDG&E), whereas the water, trash, sewage, and landscaping will be covered by the landlord.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Palisades Park, Sherbourne Park, and John Landes Park.



(RLNE5669473)