3683 Via Baldona

4 BD/2.5 BA, 2 Car Attached Garage w/Fenced Yard, 2 fireplaces & A/C (Oceanside/Cannon) - Available for immediate viewing, by appointment only. Move-in date 1/24 or later.



Beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home is located near the end of a cul-de-sac with no direct rear neighbors.



Fenced rear yard with shaded overhang awning, landscaping included.



Terra Mar community features a clubhouse, pool, playground and rec room.



This neighborhood has top rated schools. Lake Elementary, Madison Middle school, and Buena Vista high school.



Hook ups for Fridge washer/dryer



Pets allowed w/owner approval and additional deposit.



Available for immediate viewing, by appointment only. Move-in date 1/24 or later.



Please call for additional information and to schedule a viewing.



(760) 496-7969



Traust Property Management



(RLNE5455055)