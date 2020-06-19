All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

3683 Via Baldona

3683 Via Baldona · No Longer Available
Location

3683 Via Baldona, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
4 BD/2.5 BA, 2 Car Attached Garage w/Fenced Yard, 2 fireplaces & A/C (Oceanside/Cannon) - Available for immediate viewing, by appointment only. Move-in date 1/24 or later.

Beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home is located near the end of a cul-de-sac with no direct rear neighbors.

Fenced rear yard with shaded overhang awning, landscaping included.

Terra Mar community features a clubhouse, pool, playground and rec room.

This neighborhood has top rated schools. Lake Elementary, Madison Middle school, and Buena Vista high school.

Hook ups for Fridge washer/dryer

Pets allowed w/owner approval and additional deposit.

Available for immediate viewing, by appointment only. Move-in date 1/24 or later.

Please call for additional information and to schedule a viewing.

(760) 496-7969

Traust Property Management

(RLNE5455055)

Nitty Gritty

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3683 Via Baldona have any available units?
3683 Via Baldona doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3683 Via Baldona have?
Some of 3683 Via Baldona's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3683 Via Baldona currently offering any rent specials?
3683 Via Baldona is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3683 Via Baldona pet-friendly?
Yes, 3683 Via Baldona is pet friendly.
Does 3683 Via Baldona offer parking?
Yes, 3683 Via Baldona offers parking.
Does 3683 Via Baldona have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3683 Via Baldona offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3683 Via Baldona have a pool?
Yes, 3683 Via Baldona has a pool.
Does 3683 Via Baldona have accessible units?
No, 3683 Via Baldona does not have accessible units.
Does 3683 Via Baldona have units with dishwashers?
No, 3683 Via Baldona does not have units with dishwashers.

