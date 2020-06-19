3683 Via Baldona

Amenities
4 BD/2.5 BA, 2 Car Attached Garage w/Fenced Yard, 2 fireplaces & A/C (Oceanside/Cannon) - Available for immediate viewing, by appointment only. Move-in date 1/24 or later.
Beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home is located near the end of a cul-de-sac with no direct rear neighbors.
Fenced rear yard with shaded overhang awning, landscaping included.
Terra Mar community features a clubhouse, pool, playground and rec room.
This neighborhood has top rated schools. Lake Elementary, Madison Middle school, and Buena Vista high school.
Hook ups for Fridge washer/dryer
Pets allowed w/owner approval and additional deposit.
Please call for additional information and to schedule a viewing.
(760) 496-7969
Traust Property Management
(RLNE5455055)