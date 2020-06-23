All apartments in Oceanside
3615 Vista Bella #34

3615 Vista Bella · No Longer Available
Location

3615 Vista Bella, Oceanside, CA 92057
Oceana

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
3615 Vista Bella #34 ~ Charming Duplex in Oceanside Senior Community - This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in a senior community in Oceanside, this duplex features a detached garage, 2 sun rooms with amazing views and ocean breezes! Utilities include water, trash and basic cable. No pets or smokers allowed. The community features a pool and spa. Appliances include a fridge, microwave, dishwasher and electric range.

Please drive by first and confirm you're interested. Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com

Ambassador Property Management
BRE# 02006674

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4604800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3615 Vista Bella #34 have any available units?
3615 Vista Bella #34 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3615 Vista Bella #34 have?
Some of 3615 Vista Bella #34's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3615 Vista Bella #34 currently offering any rent specials?
3615 Vista Bella #34 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3615 Vista Bella #34 pet-friendly?
No, 3615 Vista Bella #34 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 3615 Vista Bella #34 offer parking?
Yes, 3615 Vista Bella #34 does offer parking.
Does 3615 Vista Bella #34 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3615 Vista Bella #34 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3615 Vista Bella #34 have a pool?
Yes, 3615 Vista Bella #34 has a pool.
Does 3615 Vista Bella #34 have accessible units?
No, 3615 Vista Bella #34 does not have accessible units.
Does 3615 Vista Bella #34 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3615 Vista Bella #34 has units with dishwashers.
