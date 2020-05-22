All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 3610 Seacrest Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
3610 Seacrest Way
Last updated October 18 2019 at 9:24 AM

3610 Seacrest Way

3610 Seacrest Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3610 Seacrest Way, Oceanside, CA 92056
Lake Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Homes Management - 2 Bed, 1 Bath Downstairs Condo in Bay Shores HOA - This lovely 2 bedroom single story unit has been recently remodeled with solid surface counter tops, farmhouse style kitchen sink, refrigerator, washer & dryer hookups, luxury vinyl floors throughout, a private courtyard, fenced patio, and single car garage. One uncovered parking spot also included.

If you would like to sign up for one of our upcoming tours, please visit our website and click the "Schedule Showing" button from the property page!

homesmanagement.net/vacancies/

3610 Seacrest Way
Oceanside, CA 92056

- Unfortunately, no pets
- No Subletting or Co-Signers
- We require renters insurance. Your car insurance company can usually provide a quote.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5150529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3610 Seacrest Way have any available units?
3610 Seacrest Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3610 Seacrest Way have?
Some of 3610 Seacrest Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3610 Seacrest Way currently offering any rent specials?
3610 Seacrest Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3610 Seacrest Way pet-friendly?
No, 3610 Seacrest Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 3610 Seacrest Way offer parking?
Yes, 3610 Seacrest Way offers parking.
Does 3610 Seacrest Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3610 Seacrest Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3610 Seacrest Way have a pool?
No, 3610 Seacrest Way does not have a pool.
Does 3610 Seacrest Way have accessible units?
No, 3610 Seacrest Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3610 Seacrest Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3610 Seacrest Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd
Oceanside, CA 92057
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego