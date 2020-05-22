Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Homes Management - 2 Bed, 1 Bath Downstairs Condo in Bay Shores HOA - This lovely 2 bedroom single story unit has been recently remodeled with solid surface counter tops, farmhouse style kitchen sink, refrigerator, washer & dryer hookups, luxury vinyl floors throughout, a private courtyard, fenced patio, and single car garage. One uncovered parking spot also included.



If you would like to sign up for one of our upcoming tours, please visit our website and click the "Schedule Showing" button from the property page!



homesmanagement.net/vacancies/



3610 Seacrest Way

Oceanside, CA 92056



- Unfortunately, no pets

- No Subletting or Co-Signers

- We require renters insurance. Your car insurance company can usually provide a quote.



No Pets Allowed



