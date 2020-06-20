All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:41 AM

3587 Normandy

3587 Normandy Circle · (619) 752-4283
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3587 Normandy Circle, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2455 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
parking
pool
putting green
hot tub
Coastal Retreat- Pool, Spa, Putting Green, Firepit, Game Room & Near Beach! With its upgraded windows, multiple ceiling fans and insulated walls, this home provides comfortable coolness, even during those rare San Diego heat waves! 2 night minimum. Dates available are June 21-June 25 for $3500*; July 4th-July 17th $12,000*; July 22-July 24 $1800*; Aug 1-Aug 7 $4000*; Aug 11-Aug 31 *Rates do not include below: City Tax is 11.5% Cleaning fee of $295 $500 damage deposit (refundable) Max people is 12 people

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3587 Normandy have any available units?
3587 Normandy has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3587 Normandy have?
Some of 3587 Normandy's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3587 Normandy currently offering any rent specials?
3587 Normandy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3587 Normandy pet-friendly?
No, 3587 Normandy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 3587 Normandy offer parking?
Yes, 3587 Normandy does offer parking.
Does 3587 Normandy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3587 Normandy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3587 Normandy have a pool?
Yes, 3587 Normandy has a pool.
Does 3587 Normandy have accessible units?
No, 3587 Normandy does not have accessible units.
Does 3587 Normandy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3587 Normandy has units with dishwashers.
