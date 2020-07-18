All apartments in Oceanside
3580 Winslow Rd
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:10 AM

3580 Winslow Rd

3580 Winslow Road · No Longer Available
Location

3580 Winslow Road, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3580 Winslow Rd Available 08/15/20 Idyllic 3 Bed Home - Welcome Home!

This storybook 3 bed, 2 bath single-story house is nestled on a quiet lot. Living room with vaulted ceilings, and lots of natural light from windows. Formal dining room near the beautiful kitchen with custom beadboard cabinets, granite countertops, & recessed lighting. Kitchen & breakfast bar overlook the private backyard. Family room with fireplace, built-in desk nook, and skylight with custom fan installation. Master suite has vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, natural light, and views of the private yard. Spacious additional bedrooms have custom ceiling fans and adequate closet space. Bathrooms with granite countertops and stone flooring. Backyard features large flat grassy areas, a patio for entertaining, and a sandbox for play, or room for vegetable & herb gardens. Two-car garage with an extra wide driveway and lots of overhead storage in the garage.

Cats and small dogs ok, with additional pet deposit.

Please call Arrow Real Estate to schedule a showing, (760) 602-0221.

arrowrealestategroup.com

(RLNE5936244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3580 Winslow Rd have any available units?
3580 Winslow Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3580 Winslow Rd have?
Some of 3580 Winslow Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3580 Winslow Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3580 Winslow Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3580 Winslow Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3580 Winslow Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3580 Winslow Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3580 Winslow Rd offers parking.
Does 3580 Winslow Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3580 Winslow Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3580 Winslow Rd have a pool?
No, 3580 Winslow Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3580 Winslow Rd have accessible units?
No, 3580 Winslow Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3580 Winslow Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3580 Winslow Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
