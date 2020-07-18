Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3580 Winslow Rd Available 08/15/20 Idyllic 3 Bed Home - Welcome Home!



This storybook 3 bed, 2 bath single-story house is nestled on a quiet lot. Living room with vaulted ceilings, and lots of natural light from windows. Formal dining room near the beautiful kitchen with custom beadboard cabinets, granite countertops, & recessed lighting. Kitchen & breakfast bar overlook the private backyard. Family room with fireplace, built-in desk nook, and skylight with custom fan installation. Master suite has vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, natural light, and views of the private yard. Spacious additional bedrooms have custom ceiling fans and adequate closet space. Bathrooms with granite countertops and stone flooring. Backyard features large flat grassy areas, a patio for entertaining, and a sandbox for play, or room for vegetable & herb gardens. Two-car garage with an extra wide driveway and lots of overhead storage in the garage.



Cats and small dogs ok, with additional pet deposit.



Please call Arrow Real Estate to schedule a showing, (760) 602-0221.



arrowrealestategroup.com



(RLNE5936244)