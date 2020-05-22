All apartments in Oceanside
3564 Paseo de los Californianos #158

3564 Paseo De Los Americanos · No Longer Available
Location

3564 Paseo De Los Americanos, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
tennis court
Oceanside 2Bed/2Bath w/Garage & Distant Ocean Views in Gated Vista Way Village - West facing condo with distant Ocean Views from patio and Master Bedroom=beautiful Sunsets! Gated community offers 2 pools, spas, tennis/basketball court, gym, dog run, play & bbq areas. Granite counters, stainless steel microwave/dishwasher/stove/oven. Fireplace. 2nd bedroom has walk-in closet. Great balcony to enjoy fresh air & watch sunset over the distant Pacific Ocean. 1 car garage and 1-assigned parking space plus visitor parking. Laundry closet with full size washing machines. Close to dining, shopping, entertainment, golf. Water, trash & sewer Included. Pet on approval with increased deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3564 Paseo de los Californianos #158 have any available units?
3564 Paseo de los Californianos #158 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3564 Paseo de los Californianos #158 have?
Some of 3564 Paseo de los Californianos #158's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3564 Paseo de los Californianos #158 currently offering any rent specials?
3564 Paseo de los Californianos #158 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3564 Paseo de los Californianos #158 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3564 Paseo de los Californianos #158 is pet friendly.
Does 3564 Paseo de los Californianos #158 offer parking?
Yes, 3564 Paseo de los Californianos #158 offers parking.
Does 3564 Paseo de los Californianos #158 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3564 Paseo de los Californianos #158 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3564 Paseo de los Californianos #158 have a pool?
Yes, 3564 Paseo de los Californianos #158 has a pool.
Does 3564 Paseo de los Californianos #158 have accessible units?
No, 3564 Paseo de los Californianos #158 does not have accessible units.
Does 3564 Paseo de los Californianos #158 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3564 Paseo de los Californianos #158 has units with dishwashers.
