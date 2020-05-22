3564 Paseo de los Californianos #158

Amenities

Oceanside 2Bed/2Bath w/Garage & Distant Ocean Views in Gated Vista Way Village - West facing condo with distant Ocean Views from patio and Master Bedroom=beautiful Sunsets! Gated community offers 2 pools, spas, tennis/basketball court, gym, dog run, play & bbq areas. Granite counters, stainless steel microwave/dishwasher/stove/oven. Fireplace. 2nd bedroom has walk-in closet. Great balcony to enjoy fresh air & watch sunset over the distant Pacific Ocean. 1 car garage and 1-assigned parking space plus visitor parking. Laundry closet with full size washing machines. Close to dining, shopping, entertainment, golf. Water, trash & sewer Included. Pet on approval with increased deposit.



