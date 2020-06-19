Amenities
Close to All, Garage, W/D, Pets ok, Pool/Spa Access - Available NOW!!! - $2,295 a month, $2,295 deposit,
Military Discount $100 Off!
Lease preferred on approved credit.
3564 Papaya Way
Oceanside, CA 92058
Beautiful 2 bedroom+ office/den, 2 bath Townhouse near Camp Pendleton Marine Corps base is available NOW!!.
Features:
- 2 Bedroom+ Office/Den
- 2 Full Baths
- All Appliances Included; Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave, Frig
- Washer & Dryer IN the unit
- Private 2 Car Garage
- Private back yard/patio
- Up to 2 pets up to 40 lbs each will be considered with an additional deposit.
- Community pool & spa- Water, Trash, Sewer and HOA included
- Professionally managed by Oceanside Rental Management
Located off near Mission Avenue and El Camino Real this unit driving distance to...
- The Oceanside Pier and beach
- The Metro-Link, Coaster, Amtrak and Sprinter Station
- Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Base (Military Welcome)
- Hwy 76, Highway 78 and I-5
...and walking distance to...
- San Luis Rey River Bike Trail
- Fireside Park
- Public Transportation
- Major shopping centers and restaurants
Write RentOceanside@gmail.com with basic information and questions for fastest response/appointment;
- How many people would you like to have move in?
- Do you have any pets? What kind? (age, size, breed)
- When would you like to move in (date)?
- Do you have any special circumstances/requirements to qualify or move in?
Showings to pre-qualified applicants by appointment only.
Please DO NOT DISTURB occupants.
(RLNE5009893)