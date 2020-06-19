Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Close to All, Garage, W/D, Pets ok, Pool/Spa Access - Available NOW!!! - $2,295 a month, $2,295 deposit,

Military Discount $100 Off!



Lease preferred on approved credit.



3564 Papaya Way

Oceanside, CA 92058



Beautiful 2 bedroom+ office/den, 2 bath Townhouse near Camp Pendleton Marine Corps base is available NOW!!.



Features:

- 2 Bedroom+ Office/Den

- 2 Full Baths

- All Appliances Included; Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave, Frig

- Washer & Dryer IN the unit

- Private 2 Car Garage

- Private back yard/patio

- Up to 2 pets up to 40 lbs each will be considered with an additional deposit.

- Community pool & spa- Water, Trash, Sewer and HOA included

- Professionally managed by Oceanside Rental Management



Located off near Mission Avenue and El Camino Real this unit driving distance to...



- The Oceanside Pier and beach

- The Metro-Link, Coaster, Amtrak and Sprinter Station

- Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Base (Military Welcome)

- Hwy 76, Highway 78 and I-5



...and walking distance to...



- San Luis Rey River Bike Trail

- Fireside Park

- Public Transportation

- Major shopping centers and restaurants



Write RentOceanside@gmail.com with basic information and questions for fastest response/appointment;



- How many people would you like to have move in?

- Do you have any pets? What kind? (age, size, breed)

- When would you like to move in (date)?

- Do you have any special circumstances/requirements to qualify or move in?



Showings to pre-qualified applicants by appointment only.



Please DO NOT DISTURB occupants.



(RLNE5009893)