356 River Ranch Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

This gorgeous 4BR/3BA home has 2,600 square feet of living area and an attached 2 car garage. Within the River Ranch gated community of Oceanside this neighborhood features a meandering green belt that serves to connect the basketball courts, child play structures, community pool /spa and a club house for large family gatherings. Located within walking distance to a shopping center with several national chain retailers like Walmart, Target, Lowes and a Ralphs Supermarket. This sprawling enclave is known for its safe, family atmosphere and located win close proximity to schools, city parks and recreation centers.

This 2-story home was designed with an open plan concept that features two expansive family rooms on both floors and over-sized double pane windows with custom blinds throughout. The downstairs family room has a gas fireplace, plantation ceiling fan and a large glass slider and large windows that provide an unobstructed view of the private patio with shade trellis and large rock waterfall. The professionally designed backyard exudes an undeniable serenity for family BBQâ??s or just to enjoy a lazy afternoon. Both front and back yards are maintained by a gardening service so you can E-Bay those gardening tools. The kitchen is well appointed with travertine flooring and matching microwave, fridge, dishwasher, gas stove and double sink with an unobstructed view of the backyard. The entire downstairs is decked-out in real oak flooring that extends into the formal dining room and family room where a large plantation ceiling fan and gas fireplace promote that California lifestyle. The downstairs guest bedroom comes with full height mirrored closet doors and a full bathroom and coat closet. The combination of natural light and a dependable sea breeze serves to enhance the splendor of this charming family home on both levels. The upstairs features 2 guest bedrooms and an elegant Master Suite with private bathroom featuring a double sink vanity, huge walk-in closet and separate shower stall and soak tub. The laundry room is located on the second floor and include a washer and gas dryer with large cabinets for ample storage. This home is available for occupancy 7-1-20 and offered for $3,250/MO on a 12-month lease with long-term intentions.

Contact Jim Scanlon at Scanlon Realty Management to schedule a private showing at your convenience.

760-889-4343

CalBRE #01950837