Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:33 AM

356 River Ranch Way

356 River Ranch Way · (760) 994-0681
Location

356 River Ranch Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2600 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This gorgeous 4BR/3BA home has 2,600 square feet of living area and an attached 2 car garage. Within the River Ranch gated community of Oceanside this neighborhood features a meandering green belt that serves to connect the basketball courts, child play structures, community pool /spa and a club house for large family gatherings. Located within walking distance to a shopping center with several national chain retailers like Walmart, Target, Lowes and a Ralphs Supermarket. This sprawling enclave is known for its safe, family atmosphere and located win close proximity to schools, city parks and recreation centers.
This 2-story home was designed with an open plan concept that features two expansive family rooms on both floors and over-sized double pane windows with custom blinds throughout. The downstairs family room has a gas fireplace, plantation ceiling fan and a large glass slider and large windows that provide an unobstructed view of the private patio with shade trellis and large rock waterfall. The professionally designed backyard exudes an undeniable serenity for family BBQâ??s or just to enjoy a lazy afternoon. Both front and back yards are maintained by a gardening service so you can E-Bay those gardening tools. The kitchen is well appointed with travertine flooring and matching microwave, fridge, dishwasher, gas stove and double sink with an unobstructed view of the backyard. The entire downstairs is decked-out in real oak flooring that extends into the formal dining room and family room where a large plantation ceiling fan and gas fireplace promote that California lifestyle. The downstairs guest bedroom comes with full height mirrored closet doors and a full bathroom and coat closet. The combination of natural light and a dependable sea breeze serves to enhance the splendor of this charming family home on both levels. The upstairs features 2 guest bedrooms and an elegant Master Suite with private bathroom featuring a double sink vanity, huge walk-in closet and separate shower stall and soak tub. The laundry room is located on the second floor and include a washer and gas dryer with large cabinets for ample storage. This home is available for occupancy 7-1-20 and offered for $3,250/MO on a 12-month lease with long-term intentions.
Contact Jim Scanlon at Scanlon Realty Management to schedule a private showing at your convenience.
760-889-4343
CalBRE #01950837

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 356 River Ranch Way have any available units?
356 River Ranch Way has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 356 River Ranch Way have?
Some of 356 River Ranch Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 356 River Ranch Way currently offering any rent specials?
356 River Ranch Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 356 River Ranch Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 356 River Ranch Way is pet friendly.
Does 356 River Ranch Way offer parking?
Yes, 356 River Ranch Way does offer parking.
Does 356 River Ranch Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 356 River Ranch Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 356 River Ranch Way have a pool?
Yes, 356 River Ranch Way has a pool.
Does 356 River Ranch Way have accessible units?
No, 356 River Ranch Way does not have accessible units.
Does 356 River Ranch Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 356 River Ranch Way has units with dishwashers.
