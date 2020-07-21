Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

3533 Paseo De Elenita #195 Available 03/15/20 1bd/1ba Lower Level Condo in Rancho Del Oro! Gated, 2 community pools and tennies courts, 1 non attached garage - Address: 3533 Paseo De Elenita # 195 Oceanside CA 92056



Rent: $1750

Deposit: $1750



*Gated

*Stackable Washer/Dryer

*2 Community Pools

*Tennis Courts

*Lower Level

*1 detached garage

*Near 78 Freeway



Great Location!! Comfortable 1 Bedroom, 1 bath condo on 1st floor. Recently upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances including refrigerator. Walk in closet. Also features stackable washer/dryer inside unit. Enjoy coastal breezes and beautiful views from the patio. Include 1 car non-attached garage and 1 assigned space. This community features a swimming pool and tennis courts. Minutes from the beach and easy access to I-5, I-78.Call KIM today for a showing 760-722-2114 or email at kim@RanchandSea.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3240107)