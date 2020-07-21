All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated March 13 2020

3533 Paseo De Elenita #195

3533 Paseo De Elenita · No Longer Available
Location

3533 Paseo De Elenita, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
3533 Paseo De Elenita #195 Available 03/15/20 1bd/1ba Lower Level Condo in Rancho Del Oro! Gated, 2 community pools and tennies courts, 1 non attached garage - Address: 3533 Paseo De Elenita # 195 Oceanside CA 92056

Rent: $1750
Deposit: $1750

*Gated
*Stackable Washer/Dryer
*2 Community Pools
*Tennis Courts
*Lower Level
*1 detached garage
*Near 78 Freeway

Great Location!! Comfortable 1 Bedroom, 1 bath condo on 1st floor. Recently upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances including refrigerator. Walk in closet. Also features stackable washer/dryer inside unit. Enjoy coastal breezes and beautiful views from the patio. Include 1 car non-attached garage and 1 assigned space. This community features a swimming pool and tennis courts. Minutes from the beach and easy access to I-5, I-78.Call KIM today for a showing 760-722-2114 or email at kim@RanchandSea.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3240107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3533 Paseo De Elenita #195 have any available units?
3533 Paseo De Elenita #195 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3533 Paseo De Elenita #195 have?
Some of 3533 Paseo De Elenita #195's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3533 Paseo De Elenita #195 currently offering any rent specials?
3533 Paseo De Elenita #195 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3533 Paseo De Elenita #195 pet-friendly?
No, 3533 Paseo De Elenita #195 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 3533 Paseo De Elenita #195 offer parking?
Yes, 3533 Paseo De Elenita #195 offers parking.
Does 3533 Paseo De Elenita #195 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3533 Paseo De Elenita #195 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3533 Paseo De Elenita #195 have a pool?
Yes, 3533 Paseo De Elenita #195 has a pool.
Does 3533 Paseo De Elenita #195 have accessible units?
No, 3533 Paseo De Elenita #195 does not have accessible units.
Does 3533 Paseo De Elenita #195 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3533 Paseo De Elenita #195 has units with dishwashers.
