Amenities
353 Los Arbolitos Blvd ~ Upgraded Single Story Town Home - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath town home is an end unit. This lovely home has A/C! Close to the community gated pool. Open floor plan high vaulted ceiling give this home great lighting. Appliances include a gas range, fridge, new washer and dryer, new dishwasher. Home features fresh paint and new carpets. Great location with easy access to freeways and shopping centers. Sorry this is a No Pet Home. One car detached garage.
Tenant pays all utilities except water and trash.
Please drive by and confirm you are interested. Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com for our quick and easy online application.
Ambassador Property Management
BRE# 02006674
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5143740)