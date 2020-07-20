Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

353 Los Arbolitos Blvd ~ Upgraded Single Story Town Home - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath town home is an end unit. This lovely home has A/C! Close to the community gated pool. Open floor plan high vaulted ceiling give this home great lighting. Appliances include a gas range, fridge, new washer and dryer, new dishwasher. Home features fresh paint and new carpets. Great location with easy access to freeways and shopping centers. Sorry this is a No Pet Home. One car detached garage.



Tenant pays all utilities except water and trash.



Please drive by and confirm you are interested. Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com for our quick and easy online application.



Ambassador Property Management

BRE# 02006674



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5143740)