353 Los Arbolitos Blvd

353 Los Arbolitos Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

353 Los Arbolitos Boulevard, Oceanside, CA 92058
San Luis Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
353 Los Arbolitos Blvd ~ Upgraded Single Story Town Home - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath town home is an end unit. This lovely home has A/C! Close to the community gated pool. Open floor plan high vaulted ceiling give this home great lighting. Appliances include a gas range, fridge, new washer and dryer, new dishwasher. Home features fresh paint and new carpets. Great location with easy access to freeways and shopping centers. Sorry this is a No Pet Home. One car detached garage.

Tenant pays all utilities except water and trash.

Please drive by and confirm you are interested. Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com for our quick and easy online application.

Ambassador Property Management
BRE# 02006674

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5143740)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 353 Los Arbolitos Blvd have any available units?
353 Los Arbolitos Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 353 Los Arbolitos Blvd have?
Some of 353 Los Arbolitos Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 353 Los Arbolitos Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
353 Los Arbolitos Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 353 Los Arbolitos Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 353 Los Arbolitos Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 353 Los Arbolitos Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 353 Los Arbolitos Blvd offers parking.
Does 353 Los Arbolitos Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 353 Los Arbolitos Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 353 Los Arbolitos Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 353 Los Arbolitos Blvd has a pool.
Does 353 Los Arbolitos Blvd have accessible units?
No, 353 Los Arbolitos Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 353 Los Arbolitos Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 353 Los Arbolitos Blvd has units with dishwashers.
