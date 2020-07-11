3529 Paseo De Elenita

Amenities

Completely renovated 1st floor unit in the gated community of Vista Way is now available! The 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit is newly painted and has hardwood floors throughout. Home opens up to unique open concept layout which connects the living room to dining area and kitchen. Living room comes with quaint bar and ceiling fan. Kitchen has been refinished with cherry colored cabinetry, new fixtures, and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, microwave/ hood vent combination, stove-top oven and dishwasher. Master bedroom comes with en suite bathroom, ceiling fan and large mirrored closet. Master bath has step-in tub shower and new vanity sink. Home come with in unit washer/ dryer closet. Off the dining area, home comes with private balcony overlooking greenery surrounding gate. Community comes with access to clubhouse and pool.Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Comes fitted with new smart home keyless system, this system allows for enhanced security and monitoring of access into property. Smart home system eliminates keys and securely allows the power of accessibility through a registered mobile device. Property is ready immediately! Contact for more information!!



Thank you for your interest in this property. If you would like to set up a time to view this property, please email us at Leasing@trinityfs.com. PLEASE NOTE THAT TRINITY FINANCIAL SERVICES IS THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY. ANY ADVERTISEMENTS FOR THIS PROPERTY FOUND ON CRAIGSLIST, LETGO, 5MILE, OR ANY SIMILAR SITES MAY BE A SCAM. To protect yourself from scammers, please communicate only with representatives of Trinity Financial Services with regard to this property.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.