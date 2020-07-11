All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 3529 Paseo De Elenita.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
3529 Paseo De Elenita
Last updated July 26 2019 at 12:04 AM

3529 Paseo De Elenita

3529 Paseo de Elenita · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Mira Costa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3529 Paseo de Elenita, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
key fob access
Completely renovated 1st floor unit in the gated community of Vista Way is now available! The 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit is newly painted and has hardwood floors throughout. Home opens up to unique open concept layout which connects the living room to dining area and kitchen. Living room comes with quaint bar and ceiling fan. Kitchen has been refinished with cherry colored cabinetry, new fixtures, and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, microwave/ hood vent combination, stove-top oven and dishwasher. Master bedroom comes with en suite bathroom, ceiling fan and large mirrored closet. Master bath has step-in tub shower and new vanity sink. Home come with in unit washer/ dryer closet. Off the dining area, home comes with private balcony overlooking greenery surrounding gate. Community comes with access to clubhouse and pool.Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Comes fitted with new smart home keyless system, this system allows for enhanced security and monitoring of access into property. Smart home system eliminates keys and securely allows the power of accessibility through a registered mobile device. Property is ready immediately! Contact for more information!!

Thank you for your interest in this property. If you would like to set up a time to view this property, please email us at Leasing@trinityfs.com. PLEASE NOTE THAT TRINITY FINANCIAL SERVICES IS THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY. ANY ADVERTISEMENTS FOR THIS PROPERTY FOUND ON CRAIGSLIST, LETGO, 5MILE, OR ANY SIMILAR SITES MAY BE A SCAM. To protect yourself from scammers, please communicate only with representatives of Trinity Financial Services with regard to this property.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3529 Paseo De Elenita have any available units?
3529 Paseo De Elenita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3529 Paseo De Elenita have?
Some of 3529 Paseo De Elenita's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3529 Paseo De Elenita currently offering any rent specials?
3529 Paseo De Elenita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3529 Paseo De Elenita pet-friendly?
No, 3529 Paseo De Elenita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 3529 Paseo De Elenita offer parking?
No, 3529 Paseo De Elenita does not offer parking.
Does 3529 Paseo De Elenita have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3529 Paseo De Elenita offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3529 Paseo De Elenita have a pool?
Yes, 3529 Paseo De Elenita has a pool.
Does 3529 Paseo De Elenita have accessible units?
No, 3529 Paseo De Elenita does not have accessible units.
Does 3529 Paseo De Elenita have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3529 Paseo De Elenita has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elán Milano Apartment Homes
3634 College Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Elan Paseo Vista
2315 Paseo de Laura
Oceanside, CA 92056
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd
Oceanside, CA 92057
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOceanside 2 Bedroom Apartments
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Apartments with Pools
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OceansideSan Luis ReyMira Costa
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego