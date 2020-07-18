Amenities
3521 Paseo De Elenita - 165 Available 08/17/20 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in gated Vista Way Village- Available August 17th! - Available August 17th!
Come see this upper 2 bed/2 bath condo in the Vista Way Village! Large unit features private laundry hookups, detached one car garage, and community pool/spa/gym access! Just 5 minutes to the 78 Freeway!
Enjoy a cozy fireplace and the balcony of this 1093 sqft unit. Trash and water utilities are paid by owner. Stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, and washer/dryer are provided. NO smoking. NO pets allowed. Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer provided in "as is" condition.
Must have good credit! (650+)
Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($6,450.00)
No evictions and no open bankruptcies
Sorry, no cosigners.
Must obtain renters insurance
Call Real Property Management today to schedule a tour 760-249-7149
*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3309317)