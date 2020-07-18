All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3521 Paseo De Elenita - 165

3521 Paseo De Elenita · (760) 249-7149
Location

3521 Paseo De Elenita, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3521 Paseo De Elenita - 165 · Avail. Aug 17

$2,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1093 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
3521 Paseo De Elenita - 165 Available 08/17/20 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in gated Vista Way Village- Available August 17th! - Available August 17th!

Come see this upper 2 bed/2 bath condo in the Vista Way Village! Large unit features private laundry hookups, detached one car garage, and community pool/spa/gym access! Just 5 minutes to the 78 Freeway!

Enjoy a cozy fireplace and the balcony of this 1093 sqft unit. Trash and water utilities are paid by owner. Stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, and washer/dryer are provided. NO smoking. NO pets allowed. Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer provided in "as is" condition.

Must have good credit! (650+)
Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($6,450.00)
No evictions and no open bankruptcies
Sorry, no cosigners.
Must obtain renters insurance

Call Real Property Management today to schedule a tour 760-249-7149

*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3309317)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3521 Paseo De Elenita - 165 have any available units?
3521 Paseo De Elenita - 165 has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3521 Paseo De Elenita - 165 have?
Some of 3521 Paseo De Elenita - 165's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3521 Paseo De Elenita - 165 currently offering any rent specials?
3521 Paseo De Elenita - 165 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3521 Paseo De Elenita - 165 pet-friendly?
No, 3521 Paseo De Elenita - 165 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 3521 Paseo De Elenita - 165 offer parking?
Yes, 3521 Paseo De Elenita - 165 offers parking.
Does 3521 Paseo De Elenita - 165 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3521 Paseo De Elenita - 165 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3521 Paseo De Elenita - 165 have a pool?
Yes, 3521 Paseo De Elenita - 165 has a pool.
Does 3521 Paseo De Elenita - 165 have accessible units?
No, 3521 Paseo De Elenita - 165 does not have accessible units.
Does 3521 Paseo De Elenita - 165 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3521 Paseo De Elenita - 165 has units with dishwashers.
