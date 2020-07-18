Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

3521 Paseo De Elenita - 165 Available 08/17/20 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in gated Vista Way Village- Available August 17th! - Available August 17th!



Come see this upper 2 bed/2 bath condo in the Vista Way Village! Large unit features private laundry hookups, detached one car garage, and community pool/spa/gym access! Just 5 minutes to the 78 Freeway!



Enjoy a cozy fireplace and the balcony of this 1093 sqft unit. Trash and water utilities are paid by owner. Stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, and washer/dryer are provided. NO smoking. NO pets allowed. Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer provided in "as is" condition.



Must have good credit! (650+)

Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($6,450.00)

No evictions and no open bankruptcies

Sorry, no cosigners.

Must obtain renters insurance



Call Real Property Management today to schedule a tour 760-249-7149



*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3309317)