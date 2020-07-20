All apartments in Oceanside
3412 Los Mochis Way

3412 Los Mochis Way · No Longer Available
Location

3412 Los Mochis Way, Oceanside, CA 92056
Lake Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Duplex for Rent
3412 Los Mochis Way
Oceanside, CA 92056

3 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
1 Car Garage & 1 Assigned Spots
1100 sq. ft.
Pets on Approval
Outside Patio
Few Miles to Camp Pendleton
Professionally Managed by Squared Away Real Estate

This is a big, open floor plan home for rent. Its location makes it ideal for families & afternoon games. The Master bedroom is massive with a huge closet. Inside the home has washer and dryer hookups. The community has pool, spa, tennis court, and onsite laundry. You will have a 1 car garage, 1 assigned spot. The house is near Military Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Miramar, Carlsbad, Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Fallbrook, Bonsall, Del Mar, Temecula, Poway, Valley Center, San Diego, Mira Mesa, Carmel Valley, Rancho Bernardo, Encinitas, Riverside, Murrieta, Ramona, Mission Bay, El Cajon, Santee, Solana Beach, Coronado, La Jolla, Beach and Ocean. It is also near the 5, 76, 78, 805, 8,163, 94, Coast Hwys, and 15 hwys. Pets on approval with a deposit. This home a must see please contact me for a showing. Thank you..

Online Rental Application and Paper Work Needed Click Here: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action

Squared Away Real Estate
John Brown
760-889-0113
Text me for the Fastest Response
John81Brown@Gmail.com
Cal BRE#01800322
Semper Fi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3412 Los Mochis Way have any available units?
3412 Los Mochis Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3412 Los Mochis Way have?
Some of 3412 Los Mochis Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3412 Los Mochis Way currently offering any rent specials?
3412 Los Mochis Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3412 Los Mochis Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3412 Los Mochis Way is pet friendly.
Does 3412 Los Mochis Way offer parking?
Yes, 3412 Los Mochis Way offers parking.
Does 3412 Los Mochis Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3412 Los Mochis Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3412 Los Mochis Way have a pool?
Yes, 3412 Los Mochis Way has a pool.
Does 3412 Los Mochis Way have accessible units?
No, 3412 Los Mochis Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3412 Los Mochis Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3412 Los Mochis Way has units with dishwashers.
