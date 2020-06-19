3408 Cameo Drive

Amenities

3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom condo, upstairs, corner unit in gated Lomas de Oro community. Unit has lots of windows to bring in natural light. Living room has a fireplace and French doors out to an enclosed patio. Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator included. Community offers a pool & spa. 1 Car detached garage and one reserved parking space. Close to Mira Costa College.



$40 Screening fee per Adult 18 yrs and older



For more information contact:

Spangler Realty

3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101

Carlsbad, Ca. 92008

www.spanglerrealty.com

(760)434-7353

DRE License#: 01222003



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available 9/8/19

Contact us to schedule a showing.