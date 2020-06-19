All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated August 14 2019 at 8:30 PM

3408 Cameo Drive

3408 Cameo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3408 Cameo Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom condo, upstairs, corner unit in gated Lomas de Oro community. Unit has lots of windows to bring in natural light. Living room has a fireplace and French doors out to an enclosed patio. Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator included. Community offers a pool & spa. 1 Car detached garage and one reserved parking space. Close to Mira Costa College.

$40 Screening fee per Adult 18 yrs and older

For more information contact:
Spangler Realty
3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101
Carlsbad, Ca. 92008
www.spanglerrealty.com
(760)434-7353
DRE License#: 01222003

The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available 9/8/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3408 Cameo Drive have any available units?
3408 Cameo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3408 Cameo Drive have?
Some of 3408 Cameo Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3408 Cameo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3408 Cameo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3408 Cameo Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3408 Cameo Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3408 Cameo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3408 Cameo Drive offers parking.
Does 3408 Cameo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3408 Cameo Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3408 Cameo Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3408 Cameo Drive has a pool.
Does 3408 Cameo Drive have accessible units?
No, 3408 Cameo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3408 Cameo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3408 Cameo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
