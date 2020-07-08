3383 Morning View Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Single-story View Home in Very Nice Neighborhood - Available Now! Large, private lot with no rear neighbors and spectacular mountain and canyon views!! Very quiet setting with wonderful breezes. Home is highly upgraded with gourmet kitchen that features custom cherry cabinets, beautiful granite counters, GE Monogram stainless steel appliances, a built-in Miele Coffee System & a Sub-Zero wine fridge. New double pane windows and sliders throughout. House is prewired for surround sound and internet access in each room. No carpet anywhere in the home. High ceilings, gas fireplace in family room, laundry room with washer/dryer included. 2 car garage plaus driveway. Front and back yard have been beautifully landscaped with drought tolerant plants. Large yard also has avocado and peach trees. The master bath has a walk-in steam shower! 2.5 miles to the beach and harbor... it's a nice bike ride there and back. Walking trails nearby as well. All appliances included!



(RLNE3749418)