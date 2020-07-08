All apartments in Oceanside
3383 Morning View Dr

3383 Morning View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3383 Morning View Drive, Oceanside, CA 92058
Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Single-story View Home in Very Nice Neighborhood - Available Now! Large, private lot with no rear neighbors and spectacular mountain and canyon views!! Very quiet setting with wonderful breezes. Home is highly upgraded with gourmet kitchen that features custom cherry cabinets, beautiful granite counters, GE Monogram stainless steel appliances, a built-in Miele Coffee System & a Sub-Zero wine fridge. New double pane windows and sliders throughout. House is prewired for surround sound and internet access in each room. No carpet anywhere in the home. High ceilings, gas fireplace in family room, laundry room with washer/dryer included. 2 car garage plaus driveway. Front and back yard have been beautifully landscaped with drought tolerant plants. Large yard also has avocado and peach trees. The master bath has a walk-in steam shower! 2.5 miles to the beach and harbor... it's a nice bike ride there and back. Walking trails nearby as well. All appliances included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3383 Morning View Dr have any available units?
3383 Morning View Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3383 Morning View Dr have?
Some of 3383 Morning View Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3383 Morning View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3383 Morning View Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3383 Morning View Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3383 Morning View Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3383 Morning View Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3383 Morning View Dr offers parking.
Does 3383 Morning View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3383 Morning View Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3383 Morning View Dr have a pool?
No, 3383 Morning View Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3383 Morning View Dr have accessible units?
No, 3383 Morning View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3383 Morning View Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3383 Morning View Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

