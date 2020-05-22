All apartments in Oceanside
Oceanside, CA
3371 Toopal Drive
3371 Toopal Drive

3371 Toopal Drive · (858) 598-1111 ext. 1190
Location

3371 Toopal Drive, Oceanside, CA 92058
Oceanside Municipal Airport

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 3371 Toopal Drive · Avail. Aug 1

$3,695

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2940 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
3371 Toopal Drive Available 08/01/20 Must See Executive Home with 3-Car Garage, Close to Camp Pendleton - This beautiful home features Brazilian Cherry hardwood and porcelain tile flooring with custom carpet upstairs, in bedrooms, and in huge upstairs loft area, dual-sided fireplace facing spacious living room and big family room with custom built-ins, a dream kitchen with extra- large granite island, granite countertops, all top-of-the-line stainless appliances including 2-door dishwasher, grill-top range/oven, built-in microwave, and French-door refrigerator. There is recessed lighting throughout the kitchen, dining area, family room and living rooms and crown moulding throughout 1st floor plus custom ceiling fans. One bedroom and full bath are on 1st floor. Master Suite has extra-large walk-in closet and Master bath has tub, shower and dual-sink vanity. Backyard features a pond with fountain and large patio which overlooks the San Luis Rey river canyon area, and there are 2- car and 1-car attached garages. Bike and walking trails are close. Tenant responsible for all utilities. DRE01197438

(RLNE5838679)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3371 Toopal Drive have any available units?
3371 Toopal Drive has a unit available for $3,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3371 Toopal Drive have?
Some of 3371 Toopal Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3371 Toopal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3371 Toopal Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3371 Toopal Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3371 Toopal Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 3371 Toopal Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3371 Toopal Drive does offer parking.
Does 3371 Toopal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3371 Toopal Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3371 Toopal Drive have a pool?
No, 3371 Toopal Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3371 Toopal Drive have accessible units?
No, 3371 Toopal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3371 Toopal Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3371 Toopal Drive has units with dishwashers.
