3371 Toopal Drive Available 08/01/20 Must See Executive Home with 3-Car Garage, Close to Camp Pendleton - This beautiful home features Brazilian Cherry hardwood and porcelain tile flooring with custom carpet upstairs, in bedrooms, and in huge upstairs loft area, dual-sided fireplace facing spacious living room and big family room with custom built-ins, a dream kitchen with extra- large granite island, granite countertops, all top-of-the-line stainless appliances including 2-door dishwasher, grill-top range/oven, built-in microwave, and French-door refrigerator. There is recessed lighting throughout the kitchen, dining area, family room and living rooms and crown moulding throughout 1st floor plus custom ceiling fans. One bedroom and full bath are on 1st floor. Master Suite has extra-large walk-in closet and Master bath has tub, shower and dual-sink vanity. Backyard features a pond with fountain and large patio which overlooks the San Luis Rey river canyon area, and there are 2- car and 1-car attached garages. Bike and walking trails are close. Tenant responsible for all utilities. DRE01197438



(RLNE5838679)