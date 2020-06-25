Amenities

3341 Golfers Dr Available 06/19/19 Single-Family Home in Desirable Oceanside Neighborhood - Beautiful single-family home in the desirable Pacific View community of Oceanside. This five bedroom, three bath home features a spacious floor plan with over 2300 Sq Ft. The home is filled with upgrades including a gourmet kitchen, hardwood flooring and a backyard retreat perfect for year-round enjoyment and comes with amazing views! The home opens up to a bright formal seating and dining area with vaulted ceilings and a sliding glass door bringing in great natural light from the backyard. The living room features a decorative fire place, a sliding glass door with entry to the backyard, tile flooring and opens up to the kitchen. The highly upgraded kitchen includes dark wood cabinetry, granite counter tops and back splash, high-end stainless steel appliances and an eat-in kitchen area. A guest bedroom is located on the first floor with a full size bathroom just outside the bedroom.



Three guest bedrooms are located on the second floor and include ceiling fans, carpet flooring and sliding door closets. The guest bedrooms share a full bathroom with a shower/tub combo. The master bedroom suite features great natural light, a walk-in closet and carpet flooring. The ensuite bathroom includes tile flooring, dual vanity and a shower/tub combo. The private backyard retreat is beautifully landscaped with a large grass play area, a spacious patio with a fountain and ample space for outdoor dining and lounge furniture. The backyard also features views of the neighboring canyon and a storage shed. Other features of the home include engineered hardwood flooring, recessed lighting and a laundry room equipped with a washer, dryer and storage cabinets. The home is equipped with AC. Attached two car garage with direct entry to the home. Gardening service included in the rental rate. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.



The home is located in the Oceanside Unified School District: Christa McAuliffe Elementary School, Martin Luther King Jr Middle School and El Camino High School. Nearby by shops and restaurants are all within close distance to the home including The Shoppes at Carlsbad, Regal Cinemas and multiple shopping centers. Commuting is convenient with easy access to Highways 76 and 78 and Interstates 5 & 15. The home is also in close proximity to Camp Pendleton and just a short drive to area beaches, golf courses and San Diego destinations.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



