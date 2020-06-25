All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 3341 Golfers Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
3341 Golfers Dr
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:23 AM

3341 Golfers Dr

3341 Golfers Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Mira Costa
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3341 Golfers Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3341 Golfers Dr Available 06/19/19 Single-Family Home in Desirable Oceanside Neighborhood - Beautiful single-family home in the desirable Pacific View community of Oceanside. This five bedroom, three bath home features a spacious floor plan with over 2300 Sq Ft. The home is filled with upgrades including a gourmet kitchen, hardwood flooring and a backyard retreat perfect for year-round enjoyment and comes with amazing views! The home opens up to a bright formal seating and dining area with vaulted ceilings and a sliding glass door bringing in great natural light from the backyard. The living room features a decorative fire place, a sliding glass door with entry to the backyard, tile flooring and opens up to the kitchen. The highly upgraded kitchen includes dark wood cabinetry, granite counter tops and back splash, high-end stainless steel appliances and an eat-in kitchen area. A guest bedroom is located on the first floor with a full size bathroom just outside the bedroom.

Three guest bedrooms are located on the second floor and include ceiling fans, carpet flooring and sliding door closets. The guest bedrooms share a full bathroom with a shower/tub combo. The master bedroom suite features great natural light, a walk-in closet and carpet flooring. The ensuite bathroom includes tile flooring, dual vanity and a shower/tub combo. The private backyard retreat is beautifully landscaped with a large grass play area, a spacious patio with a fountain and ample space for outdoor dining and lounge furniture. The backyard also features views of the neighboring canyon and a storage shed. Other features of the home include engineered hardwood flooring, recessed lighting and a laundry room equipped with a washer, dryer and storage cabinets. The home is equipped with AC. Attached two car garage with direct entry to the home. Gardening service included in the rental rate. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.

The home is located in the Oceanside Unified School District: Christa McAuliffe Elementary School, Martin Luther King Jr Middle School and El Camino High School. Nearby by shops and restaurants are all within close distance to the home including The Shoppes at Carlsbad, Regal Cinemas and multiple shopping centers. Commuting is convenient with easy access to Highways 76 and 78 and Interstates 5 & 15. The home is also in close proximity to Camp Pendleton and just a short drive to area beaches, golf courses and San Diego destinations.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

(RLNE4890947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3341 Golfers Dr have any available units?
3341 Golfers Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3341 Golfers Dr have?
Some of 3341 Golfers Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3341 Golfers Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3341 Golfers Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3341 Golfers Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3341 Golfers Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3341 Golfers Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3341 Golfers Dr offers parking.
Does 3341 Golfers Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3341 Golfers Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3341 Golfers Dr have a pool?
No, 3341 Golfers Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3341 Golfers Dr have accessible units?
No, 3341 Golfers Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3341 Golfers Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3341 Golfers Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego