315 Venetia Way

Don't miss this Great Home in Oceanside's Rancho del Oro area! - This impeccably maintained 3x3 home in the Park Lane community has everything including a convenient location to shopping and a highly rated school district.

As you enter your front door you will be greeted with an open floor plan with tons of light, beautiful wood flooring and vaulted ceilings. The first floor includes your large living area with a fireplace and built in shelving and tons of windows, a dining room and a bright open Newly modeled kitchen featuring new upgraded stainless steel appliances, gas range, recessed lighting and guartz counter tops. On your way to the second floor the split staircase opens with a view to the living room and has 3 windows at landing allowing tons of light.

The second floor is where you will find your master bedroom with ceiling fan, large closets, jack & jill bathroom between the 2 bedrooms, and full size washer and dryer.

The exterior of the home includes a great outdoor area with low maintenance and room for gardening on side yard. It also has a small dog run with a doggie door; perfect for your small pet.

To add to this fabulous home you will enjoy the gated community with all the extras including a playground area, large pool area with restrooms. All landscaping including your front entrance is maintained by the Home Owners Association. Gardening service for the back yard included in the lease. Option to activate the Ring Doorbell which is already installed.



Applicants must show verifiable gross income 3 X rent. NO GUARANTORS OR CO_SIGNERS. Credit history must show no current collection accounts and no late payments in the last 12 months. At least two excellent rental references must be provided. Call today to tour by appointment.

760-828-2568.



Call Holly for an appointment to view the interior of this home at 760-828-2568 or email me at holly@humphreysresidential.com



