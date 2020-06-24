All apartments in Oceanside
Oceanside, CA
315 Venetia Way
315 Venetia Way

315 Venetia Way · No Longer Available
Location

315 Venetia Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss this Great Home in Oceanside's Rancho del Oro area! - This impeccably maintained 3x3 home in the Park Lane community has everything including a convenient location to shopping and a highly rated school district.
As you enter your front door you will be greeted with an open floor plan with tons of light, beautiful wood flooring and vaulted ceilings. The first floor includes your large living area with a fireplace and built in shelving and tons of windows, a dining room and a bright open Newly modeled kitchen featuring new upgraded stainless steel appliances, gas range, recessed lighting and guartz counter tops. On your way to the second floor the split staircase opens with a view to the living room and has 3 windows at landing allowing tons of light.
The second floor is where you will find your master bedroom with ceiling fan, large closets, jack & jill bathroom between the 2 bedrooms, and full size washer and dryer.
The exterior of the home includes a great outdoor area with low maintenance and room for gardening on side yard. It also has a small dog run with a doggie door; perfect for your small pet.
To add to this fabulous home you will enjoy the gated community with all the extras including a playground area, large pool area with restrooms. All landscaping including your front entrance is maintained by the Home Owners Association. Gardening service for the back yard included in the lease. Option to activate the Ring Doorbell which is already installed.

Applicants must show verifiable gross income 3 X rent. NO GUARANTORS OR CO_SIGNERS. Credit history must show no current collection accounts and no late payments in the last 12 months. At least two excellent rental references must be provided. Call today to tour by appointment.
760-828-2568.

Call Holly for an appointment to view the interior of this home at 760-828-2568 or email me at holly@humphreysresidential.com

(RLNE4004026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Venetia Way have any available units?
315 Venetia Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 Venetia Way have?
Some of 315 Venetia Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Venetia Way currently offering any rent specials?
315 Venetia Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Venetia Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 Venetia Way is pet friendly.
Does 315 Venetia Way offer parking?
No, 315 Venetia Way does not offer parking.
Does 315 Venetia Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 Venetia Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Venetia Way have a pool?
Yes, 315 Venetia Way has a pool.
Does 315 Venetia Way have accessible units?
No, 315 Venetia Way does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Venetia Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 Venetia Way does not have units with dishwashers.
