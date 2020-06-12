All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated October 19 2019 at 3:09 AM

313 Manzanilla Way

313 Manzanilla Way · No Longer Available
Location

313 Manzanilla Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Amenities

in unit laundry
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Hurry! Beautiful home in the desirable Pravada neighborhood. This 2392 Sq. Ft. home comes complete with 4 bedrooms, large office, and extra loft. You'll be amazed by this home's soaring ceilings in the entry way and open floor plan with tons of natural light. The kitchen is perfect for entertaining and opens to the living room area. Stunning tile flooring really makes this home stand out from the rest while the backyard is perfect for entertaining. Don't miss out on this beautiful home! Conveniently located by the 76, restaurants, big box stores, Guajome Regional Park, Arrowood Golf Course and less than 5 miles to the beaches. Rental includes washer and dryer in as is condition. Refrigerator not included with property. Available Now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Manzanilla Way have any available units?
313 Manzanilla Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
Is 313 Manzanilla Way currently offering any rent specials?
313 Manzanilla Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Manzanilla Way pet-friendly?
No, 313 Manzanilla Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 313 Manzanilla Way offer parking?
No, 313 Manzanilla Way does not offer parking.
Does 313 Manzanilla Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 313 Manzanilla Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Manzanilla Way have a pool?
No, 313 Manzanilla Way does not have a pool.
Does 313 Manzanilla Way have accessible units?
No, 313 Manzanilla Way does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Manzanilla Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 Manzanilla Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 313 Manzanilla Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 Manzanilla Way does not have units with air conditioning.
