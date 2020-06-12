313 Manzanilla Way

Amenities

Hurry! Beautiful home in the desirable Pravada neighborhood. This 2392 Sq. Ft. home comes complete with 4 bedrooms, large office, and extra loft. You'll be amazed by this home's soaring ceilings in the entry way and open floor plan with tons of natural light. The kitchen is perfect for entertaining and opens to the living room area. Stunning tile flooring really makes this home stand out from the rest while the backyard is perfect for entertaining. Don't miss out on this beautiful home! Conveniently located by the 76, restaurants, big box stores, Guajome Regional Park, Arrowood Golf Course and less than 5 miles to the beaches. Rental includes washer and dryer in as is condition. Refrigerator not included with property. Available Now.