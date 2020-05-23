All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 311 Oceanside Blvd Space 60.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
311 Oceanside Blvd Space 60
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

311 Oceanside Blvd Space 60

311 Oceanside Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Downtown Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

311 Oceanside Boulevard, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Unit Space 60 Available 09/01/20 Oceanside rental Furnished 2 bedroom 2 full bath - Property Id: 297468

For Rent - FURNISHED 2 bedroom 2 full bath 800 sq ft mobile home 3 blocks from the beach.
Available September 1, 2020
$2200/month, (utilities included ... water, gas, electric) 1st month and last month rent required.
One year lease (not optional)
Credit and background check will be done to qualify.
Newly remodeled inside, new paint, windows, hardwood floors, blinds, kitchen cabinet doors, and heater. Doggy door and fenced yard, pets welcome. Open concept kitchen/living room.
Extra small room to be used as an office, storage or child's bedroom (nursery).
Storage shed in back
Parking for one car in front and off street parking
Close to shopping and the 5/78 freeways
Washer/dryer inside
Great neighbors!
Pacific Trailer Park Space 60
311 OCEANSIDE Blvd
OCEANSIDE

Please contact me at (909) 273-3102 or PM me if interested.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297468
Property Id 297468

(RLNE5847161)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Oceanside Blvd Space 60 have any available units?
311 Oceanside Blvd Space 60 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 Oceanside Blvd Space 60 have?
Some of 311 Oceanside Blvd Space 60's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Oceanside Blvd Space 60 currently offering any rent specials?
311 Oceanside Blvd Space 60 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Oceanside Blvd Space 60 pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 Oceanside Blvd Space 60 is pet friendly.
Does 311 Oceanside Blvd Space 60 offer parking?
Yes, 311 Oceanside Blvd Space 60 does offer parking.
Does 311 Oceanside Blvd Space 60 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 311 Oceanside Blvd Space 60 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Oceanside Blvd Space 60 have a pool?
No, 311 Oceanside Blvd Space 60 does not have a pool.
Does 311 Oceanside Blvd Space 60 have accessible units?
No, 311 Oceanside Blvd Space 60 does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Oceanside Blvd Space 60 have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 Oceanside Blvd Space 60 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego