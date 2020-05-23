311 Oceanside Blvd Space 60

Amenities
Unit Space 60 Available 09/01/20 Oceanside rental Furnished 2 bedroom 2 full bath - Property Id: 297468
For Rent - FURNISHED 2 bedroom 2 full bath 800 sq ft mobile home 3 blocks from the beach.
Available September 1, 2020
$2200/month, (utilities included ... water, gas, electric) 1st month and last month rent required.
One year lease (not optional)
Credit and background check will be done to qualify.
Newly remodeled inside, new paint, windows, hardwood floors, blinds, kitchen cabinet doors, and heater. Doggy door and fenced yard, pets welcome. Open concept kitchen/living room.
Extra small room to be used as an office, storage or child's bedroom (nursery).
Storage shed in back
Parking for one car in front and off street parking
Close to shopping and the 5/78 freeways
Washer/dryer inside
Great neighbors!
Pacific Trailer Park Space 60
311 OCEANSIDE Blvd
OCEANSIDE
Please contact me at (909) 273-3102 or PM me if interested.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297468
Property Id 297468
(RLNE5847161)