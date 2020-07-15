All apartments in Oceanside
2777 College Blvd

2777 College Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2777 College Boulevard, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Single-story Twinhome for Rent
2777 College Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92056

3Br/1BA/1300sq ft
Rent $1730
Near Expressways 78 and I-5
A Few Miles to Camp Pendleton
RV parking
Walk-in closets
Pets on Approval

Great location next to Hwy 78 and near Hwy 5. Walk to Mira Costa College, minutes from CSU San Marcos. Big yard in front and side, completely fenced, great for entertaining. RV parking. Entrance from back alley also. Large living room, newer carpet. Two walk-in closets. Laundry room with hook-ups. Small attached garage. Kitchen has a closet pantry. Includes fridge, new dishwasher, stove, garbage disposal, ceiling fans. Freshly painted.
Security deposit $1730. Cats and small dogs okay. Pet deposit and pet rent required.

For a showing, please text or email.
For rental application, click here:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action
Squared Away Real Estate
Cell 760-525-6893
John Brown
SquaredAwayRentals@gmail.com
Cal BRE#01800322

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2777 College Blvd have any available units?
2777 College Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 2777 College Blvd have?
Some of 2777 College Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2777 College Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2777 College Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2777 College Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2777 College Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2777 College Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2777 College Blvd offers parking.
Does 2777 College Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2777 College Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2777 College Blvd have a pool?
No, 2777 College Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2777 College Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2777 College Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2777 College Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2777 College Blvd has units with dishwashers.
