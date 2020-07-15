Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Single-story Twinhome for Rent

2777 College Blvd

Oceanside, CA 92056



3Br/1BA/1300sq ft

Rent $1730

Near Expressways 78 and I-5

A Few Miles to Camp Pendleton

RV parking

Walk-in closets

Pets on Approval



Great location next to Hwy 78 and near Hwy 5. Walk to Mira Costa College, minutes from CSU San Marcos. Big yard in front and side, completely fenced, great for entertaining. RV parking. Entrance from back alley also. Large living room, newer carpet. Two walk-in closets. Laundry room with hook-ups. Small attached garage. Kitchen has a closet pantry. Includes fridge, new dishwasher, stove, garbage disposal, ceiling fans. Freshly painted.

Security deposit $1730. Cats and small dogs okay. Pet deposit and pet rent required.



For a showing, please text or email.

For rental application, click here:

https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action

Squared Away Real Estate

Cell 760-525-6893

John Brown

SquaredAwayRentals@gmail.com

Cal BRE#01800322