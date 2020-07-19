All apartments in Oceanside
2758 College Blvd
2758 College Blvd

2758 College Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2758 College Boulevard, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
bbq/grill
carpet
***Open for viewing TODAY, 12/22 from 9:30-10:30am!*** - ***Open for viewing TODAY, 12/22 from 9:30-10:30am!***
Sorry, no pets. Spacious floor plan boasts a large living room with new carpet and paint throughout. Open kitchen with dining area, and ample storage. Covered patio and a fully fenced private backyard- perfect for barbecues! Easy commute to Camp Pendleton. Minutes to Miracosta College. Schools: Cosita Elementary, Martin Luther King Jr Middle, Rancho Buena Vista High School. Available now!

Call/text 858-354-9415 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE4587198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

