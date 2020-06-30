All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:35 AM

266 Riverview Way

266 Riverview Way · No Longer Available
Location

266 Riverview Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Cozy single level end unit with fully fenced private yard, no unit above or below. Quiet and convenient. 2 Beds, 2 baths, Granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, stainless steel kitchen appliances. 2 assigned parking spaces(one covered) close to unit, community pool, tennis court, storage room off patio. Owner pays HoA, HOA fess includes trash pick up, water and common area landscaping. Close to shopping, restaurant, bike trail, bus, golf course.... Some photos were taken before current tenant moved in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 266 Riverview Way have any available units?
266 Riverview Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 266 Riverview Way have?
Some of 266 Riverview Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 266 Riverview Way currently offering any rent specials?
266 Riverview Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 266 Riverview Way pet-friendly?
No, 266 Riverview Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 266 Riverview Way offer parking?
Yes, 266 Riverview Way offers parking.
Does 266 Riverview Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 266 Riverview Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 266 Riverview Way have a pool?
Yes, 266 Riverview Way has a pool.
Does 266 Riverview Way have accessible units?
No, 266 Riverview Way does not have accessible units.
Does 266 Riverview Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 266 Riverview Way has units with dishwashers.

