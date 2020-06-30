266 Riverview Way

Amenities

Cozy single level end unit with fully fenced private yard, no unit above or below. Quiet and convenient. 2 Beds, 2 baths, Granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, stainless steel kitchen appliances. 2 assigned parking spaces(one covered) close to unit, community pool, tennis court, storage room off patio. Owner pays HoA, HOA fess includes trash pick up, water and common area landscaping. Close to shopping, restaurant, bike trail, bus, golf course.... Some photos were taken before current tenant moved in.