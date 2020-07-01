All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

2588 Yucca Road

2588 Yucca Road · No Longer Available
Location

2588 Yucca Road, Oceanside, CA 92054
Fire Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Gorgeous 5bed/5bath Home in Fire Mountain, Amazing Ocean Views, 2.7 Miles to the Beach! - Gorgeous, Large 5 bed/5 bath Custom Home in Fire Mountain, with Amazing Ocean Views, close to shopping and freeway access and 2.7 Miles to the Beach! Peaceful and quiet.

It has Granite and Stainless Kitchen, Travertine and wood laminate Floors, Crown Molding, Large Master bedroom with sitting area and large Master Closet, comes with Washer/Dryer, and Fireplace.
Great Location in a wonderful, quiet neighborhood, very peaceful at the end of a cul-de-sac, 2.7 miles to the beach!

Utilities $350.00
Internet $50

Pets accepted with an extra $200 deposit: Dogs are an extra pet rent of $25 per dog per month. Cats are an extra $15 pet rent per cat per month.

For more Information please call 760-573-4653

To Apply Online:
Visit our Website www.longtermproperties.com
*Please Do Not Disturb Current Residents*

(RLNE4892655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2588 Yucca Road have any available units?
2588 Yucca Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 2588 Yucca Road have?
Some of 2588 Yucca Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2588 Yucca Road currently offering any rent specials?
2588 Yucca Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2588 Yucca Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2588 Yucca Road is pet friendly.
Does 2588 Yucca Road offer parking?
No, 2588 Yucca Road does not offer parking.
Does 2588 Yucca Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2588 Yucca Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2588 Yucca Road have a pool?
No, 2588 Yucca Road does not have a pool.
Does 2588 Yucca Road have accessible units?
No, 2588 Yucca Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2588 Yucca Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2588 Yucca Road does not have units with dishwashers.

