2588 Yucca Road

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Gorgeous 5bed/5bath Home in Fire Mountain, Amazing Ocean Views, 2.7 Miles to the Beach! - Gorgeous, Large 5 bed/5 bath Custom Home in Fire Mountain, with Amazing Ocean Views, close to shopping and freeway access and 2.7 Miles to the Beach! Peaceful and quiet.



It has Granite and Stainless Kitchen, Travertine and wood laminate Floors, Crown Molding, Large Master bedroom with sitting area and large Master Closet, comes with Washer/Dryer, and Fireplace.

Great Location in a wonderful, quiet neighborhood, very peaceful at the end of a cul-de-sac, 2.7 miles to the beach!



Utilities $350.00

Internet $50



Pets accepted with an extra $200 deposit: Dogs are an extra pet rent of $25 per dog per month. Cats are an extra $15 pet rent per cat per month.



For more Information please call 760-573-4653



To Apply Online:

Visit our Website www.longtermproperties.com

*Please Do Not Disturb Current Residents*



(RLNE4892655)