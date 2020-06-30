249 Riverview Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool hot tub media room tennis court

********OPEN HOUSE TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11TH FROM 5:30 TO 6:00********Easy Access To Camp Pendleton, Shopping, Parks And Theaters! This single story condominium home features gorgeous all new tile flooring throughout. Enjoy a beautiful kitchen with granite counters and upgraded cabinetry. The master bedroom includes a private cozy patio and a walk in closet. Take advantage of the full size washer and dryer hookups in the home. There is no unit above this ground floor, corner unit. The quaint courtyard entrance provides for additional privacy. There are two reserved parking spaces directly in front of the unit, one of which is covered! Take advantage of the community pool/spa and the tennis courts! Minutes to the back gate of Camp Pendleton, numerous parks, shopping, dining, theaters and Highway 76. Stroll along the San Luis Rey Riverwalk, which is a completely paved pedestrian/bicycling path that leads all the way to the beach! Certified service animals only with proper documentation. Equal Housing Opportunity. GOOD CREDIT WILL BE REQUIRED NO EXCEPTIONS. Terms subject to approval/review of credit, rental history, employment and background information and therefore subject to change. Security Deposit is $2,000.00. Contact All Investors Realty And Management Today at 760.547.5387 For Your Opportunity To Tour This Home. Visit www.AllinvestorsRealty.com. CABRE#01134376. First come, first served.