Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:21 AM

249 Riverview Way

249 Riverview Way · No Longer Available
Location

249 Riverview Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
tennis court
********OPEN HOUSE TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11TH FROM 5:30 TO 6:00********Easy Access To Camp Pendleton, Shopping, Parks And Theaters! This single story condominium home features gorgeous all new tile flooring throughout. Enjoy a beautiful kitchen with granite counters and upgraded cabinetry. The master bedroom includes a private cozy patio and a walk in closet. Take advantage of the full size washer and dryer hookups in the home. There is no unit above this ground floor, corner unit. The quaint courtyard entrance provides for additional privacy. There are two reserved parking spaces directly in front of the unit, one of which is covered! Take advantage of the community pool/spa and the tennis courts! Minutes to the back gate of Camp Pendleton, numerous parks, shopping, dining, theaters and Highway 76. Stroll along the San Luis Rey Riverwalk, which is a completely paved pedestrian/bicycling path that leads all the way to the beach! Certified service animals only with proper documentation. Equal Housing Opportunity. GOOD CREDIT WILL BE REQUIRED NO EXCEPTIONS. Terms subject to approval/review of credit, rental history, employment and background information and therefore subject to change. Security Deposit is $2,000.00. Contact All Investors Realty And Management Today at 760.547.5387 For Your Opportunity To Tour This Home. Visit www.AllinvestorsRealty.com. CABRE#01134376. First come, first served.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 249 Riverview Way have any available units?
249 Riverview Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 249 Riverview Way have?
Some of 249 Riverview Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 249 Riverview Way currently offering any rent specials?
249 Riverview Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 249 Riverview Way pet-friendly?
No, 249 Riverview Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 249 Riverview Way offer parking?
Yes, 249 Riverview Way offers parking.
Does 249 Riverview Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 249 Riverview Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 249 Riverview Way have a pool?
Yes, 249 Riverview Way has a pool.
Does 249 Riverview Way have accessible units?
No, 249 Riverview Way does not have accessible units.
Does 249 Riverview Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 249 Riverview Way has units with dishwashers.

