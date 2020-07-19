236 Avenida Descanso

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 Bedroom Home with Granny Flat! - Updated throughout, this single-story duplex with granny flat has tile floors, updated kitchen in house and in granny flat with custom countertops, newer modern cabinetry, tile backsplash, and newer appliances including refrigerator and gas range, plus built-in microwave in front house. There are also hookups in a laundry room within the home, modern fixtures and ceiling fans throughout. Two of the bedrooms are in the front house, with a separate entry for what could be a large third bedroom, family room, or personal office off of the front enclosed porch. The third bedroom has its own private bath with pedestal sink and shower, while a full bath with tub-shower combo is in home between the two bedrooms. The fourth and final sleeping area is in the granny flat, which also has its own updated kitchen and private bath. Other features include mirrored closet doors, dual pane windows and sliding glass door, a large patio and nicely sized yard, a garden shed for storage, and gated side entry to side-yard patio. Parking is on driveway and street. Centrally located to shopping, restaurants and minutes to freeway access. Pets-2 small max.

MOVE IN SPECIAL: $300 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!

