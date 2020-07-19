All apartments in Oceanside
236 Avenida Descanso
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:56 AM

236 Avenida Descanso

236 Avenida Descanso · No Longer Available
Location

236 Avenida Descanso, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom Home with Granny Flat! - Updated throughout, this single-story duplex with granny flat has tile floors, updated kitchen in house and in granny flat with custom countertops, newer modern cabinetry, tile backsplash, and newer appliances including refrigerator and gas range, plus built-in microwave in front house. There are also hookups in a laundry room within the home, modern fixtures and ceiling fans throughout. Two of the bedrooms are in the front house, with a separate entry for what could be a large third bedroom, family room, or personal office off of the front enclosed porch. The third bedroom has its own private bath with pedestal sink and shower, while a full bath with tub-shower combo is in home between the two bedrooms. The fourth and final sleeping area is in the granny flat, which also has its own updated kitchen and private bath. Other features include mirrored closet doors, dual pane windows and sliding glass door, a large patio and nicely sized yard, a garden shed for storage, and gated side entry to side-yard patio. Parking is on driveway and street. Centrally located to shopping, restaurants and minutes to freeway access. Pets-2 small max.
MOVE IN SPECIAL: $300 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!
DRE 01197438

(RLNE2259805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 236 Avenida Descanso have any available units?
236 Avenida Descanso doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 236 Avenida Descanso have?
Some of 236 Avenida Descanso's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 236 Avenida Descanso currently offering any rent specials?
236 Avenida Descanso is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 236 Avenida Descanso pet-friendly?
Yes, 236 Avenida Descanso is pet friendly.
Does 236 Avenida Descanso offer parking?
Yes, 236 Avenida Descanso offers parking.
Does 236 Avenida Descanso have units with washers and dryers?
No, 236 Avenida Descanso does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 236 Avenida Descanso have a pool?
No, 236 Avenida Descanso does not have a pool.
Does 236 Avenida Descanso have accessible units?
No, 236 Avenida Descanso does not have accessible units.
Does 236 Avenida Descanso have units with dishwashers?
No, 236 Avenida Descanso does not have units with dishwashers.
