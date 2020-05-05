2228 Fallingleaf Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Beautiful 4 Bedroom Pool Home in Oceanside



Very Nice 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, single-story Pool Home in Oceanside. All new paint, Wood & Tile flooring throughout. No Carpeting. Cherry Wood Kitchen Cabinetry with Stainless Steel Appliances. Large Bonus Room with skylight and cabinetry for storage. Living Room with a cozy Fireplace. French Doors lead out to the beautiful Pool and Gazebo style covered patio. Solar Heating to keep energy costs down. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included. Pool and yard maintenance included. Tenant pays utilities. Renters Insurance required. Contact George for more info or to schedule a showing. (760 758-6000

Rent: $2,750

Application Fee: $35

Security Deposit: $2,750

Available Now