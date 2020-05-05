All apartments in Oceanside
2228 Fallingleaf Rd

2228 Fallingleaf Road
Location

2228 Fallingleaf Road, Oceanside, CA 92056
Peacock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Pool Home in Oceanside

Very Nice 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, single-story Pool Home in Oceanside. All new paint, Wood & Tile flooring throughout. No Carpeting. Cherry Wood Kitchen Cabinetry with Stainless Steel Appliances. Large Bonus Room with skylight and cabinetry for storage. Living Room with a cozy Fireplace. French Doors lead out to the beautiful Pool and Gazebo style covered patio. Solar Heating to keep energy costs down. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included. Pool and yard maintenance included. Tenant pays utilities. Renters Insurance required. Contact George for more info or to schedule a showing. (760 758-6000
Land Trek Property Management #00812129
Rental Terms

Rent: $2,750
Application Fee: $35
Security Deposit: $2,750
Available Now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2228 Fallingleaf Rd have any available units?
2228 Fallingleaf Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 2228 Fallingleaf Rd have?
Some of 2228 Fallingleaf Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2228 Fallingleaf Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2228 Fallingleaf Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2228 Fallingleaf Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2228 Fallingleaf Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 2228 Fallingleaf Rd offer parking?
No, 2228 Fallingleaf Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2228 Fallingleaf Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2228 Fallingleaf Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2228 Fallingleaf Rd have a pool?
Yes, 2228 Fallingleaf Rd has a pool.
Does 2228 Fallingleaf Rd have accessible units?
No, 2228 Fallingleaf Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2228 Fallingleaf Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2228 Fallingleaf Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
