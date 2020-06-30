Amenities
Spacious 3BED Tri-Level Condo! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
This large three bedroom two and a half bathroom tri-level condo features an open floor plan. The living area has a fireplace and a built-in window seat. The kitchen is bright and has lots of counter space including a separate center island great for entertaining and comes with a microwave, stove, and dishwasher. There is a master bedroom with a private master bathroom. The second and third bedrooms share a hallway full bathroom. As-Is washer and dryer located in the first-floor bonus room. 2 car attached garage, front patio and a balcony off the kitchen. This community offers a pool/spa. This property is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and freeway access. Water/trash is included. 1-year lease.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,250.
PETS:
Cat, Dog Under 10 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Carpet
Non-Smoking Property
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Garbage Disposal
Stove
Microwave
Dishwasher
Fire Place
Gas/ Wood Burning Fireplace
Living Room
Dining Area
Tri- Level
Eat in kitchen
Balcony
Tile Flooring
Laminate Flooring
Laundry Hook-ups
2 Car Garage
Community Pool
Community Spa
Trash Included
Water Included
Faux Wood Blinds
Private Patio
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Palmquist Elementary
Middle School: Lincoln Middle School
High School: Oceanside High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2221-Via-Blanca--Oceanside-CA-92057-2031/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE5595466)