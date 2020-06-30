All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

2221 Via Blanca

2221 Via Blanca · No Longer Available
Location

2221 Via Blanca, Oceanside, CA 92054
Fire Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Spacious 3BED Tri-Level Condo! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
This large three bedroom two and a half bathroom tri-level condo features an open floor plan. The living area has a fireplace and a built-in window seat. The kitchen is bright and has lots of counter space including a separate center island great for entertaining and comes with a microwave, stove, and dishwasher. There is a master bedroom with a private master bathroom. The second and third bedrooms share a hallway full bathroom. As-Is washer and dryer located in the first-floor bonus room. 2 car attached garage, front patio and a balcony off the kitchen. This community offers a pool/spa. This property is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and freeway access. Water/trash is included. 1-year lease.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,250.

PETS:
Cat, Dog Under 10 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Carpet
Non-Smoking Property
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Garbage Disposal
Stove
Microwave
Dishwasher
Fire Place
Gas/ Wood Burning Fireplace
Living Room
Dining Area
Tri- Level
Eat in kitchen
Balcony
Tile Flooring
Laminate Flooring
Laundry Hook-ups
2 Car Garage
Community Pool
Community Spa
Trash Included
Water Included
Faux Wood Blinds
Private Patio

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Palmquist Elementary
Middle School: Lincoln Middle School
High School: Oceanside High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2221-Via-Blanca--Oceanside-CA-92057-2031/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE5595466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2221 Via Blanca have any available units?
2221 Via Blanca doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 2221 Via Blanca have?
Some of 2221 Via Blanca's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2221 Via Blanca currently offering any rent specials?
2221 Via Blanca is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2221 Via Blanca pet-friendly?
Yes, 2221 Via Blanca is pet friendly.
Does 2221 Via Blanca offer parking?
Yes, 2221 Via Blanca offers parking.
Does 2221 Via Blanca have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2221 Via Blanca offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2221 Via Blanca have a pool?
Yes, 2221 Via Blanca has a pool.
Does 2221 Via Blanca have accessible units?
No, 2221 Via Blanca does not have accessible units.
Does 2221 Via Blanca have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2221 Via Blanca has units with dishwashers.

