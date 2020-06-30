2221 Via Blanca

Amenities

Spacious 3BED Tri-Level Condo! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

This large three bedroom two and a half bathroom tri-level condo features an open floor plan. The living area has a fireplace and a built-in window seat. The kitchen is bright and has lots of counter space including a separate center island great for entertaining and comes with a microwave, stove, and dishwasher. There is a master bedroom with a private master bathroom. The second and third bedrooms share a hallway full bathroom. As-Is washer and dryer located in the first-floor bonus room. 2 car attached garage, front patio and a balcony off the kitchen. This community offers a pool/spa. This property is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and freeway access. Water/trash is included. 1-year lease.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,250.



PETS:

Cat, Dog Under 10 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Palmquist Elementary

Middle School: Lincoln Middle School

High School: Oceanside High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



