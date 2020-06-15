All apartments in Oceanside
2125 Sorrento Drive

2125 Sorrento Drive · (760) 722-2114 ext. 4223
Location

2125 Sorrento Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2125 Sorrento Drive · Avail. Jul 2

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1717 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
hot tub
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
2125 Sorrento Drive Available 07/02/20 RANCH AND SEA MANAGMENT - 2125 SORRENTO DRIVE - Adorable 4 bedroom/2.5 bath in Rancho Del Oro!! 2 stories with plenty of space, new carpet being installed. Relaxing spa in the back. Stainless appliances, washer, dryer fridge provided. New faucets, water heater, refinished tubs. Near by great schools and parks. Distant ocean views with great ocean breezes! Available July 1. Don't miss out! NO HOA. Call Kim at 760-722-2114 or email at kim@ranchandsea.com.

(RLNE4950969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2125 Sorrento Drive have any available units?
2125 Sorrento Drive has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 2125 Sorrento Drive have?
Some of 2125 Sorrento Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, stainless steel, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2125 Sorrento Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2125 Sorrento Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2125 Sorrento Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2125 Sorrento Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 2125 Sorrento Drive offer parking?
No, 2125 Sorrento Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2125 Sorrento Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2125 Sorrento Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2125 Sorrento Drive have a pool?
No, 2125 Sorrento Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2125 Sorrento Drive have accessible units?
No, 2125 Sorrento Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2125 Sorrento Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2125 Sorrento Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
