Oceanside, CA
2055-95 Poplar Rd
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:52 AM

2055-95 Poplar Rd

2055 Poplar Rd · (201) 845-7300
Location

2055 Poplar Rd, Oceanside, CA 92058
East Side Capistrano

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
gym
pool
dog park
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
Peaceful location. Enjoy mountain views and residential neighborhood. This Multi-Family is located at 2070 Poplar Rd, Oceanside, CA on the East Side Capistrano neighborhood. Pet-Friendly! We accept up to three pets per apartment, no deposit but a pet rent of $50/each. Our breed restrictions are Pit Bull, Rottweiler, and Doberman. We have a gated dog park.
.

Amenities: Laundry room, Pool, BBQ, Pets OK, Fitness Center.
https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/oceanside-2-bed-1-bath/4559/

IT490612 - IT49MC4559

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2055-95 Poplar Rd have any available units?
2055-95 Poplar Rd has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 2055-95 Poplar Rd have?
Some of 2055-95 Poplar Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2055-95 Poplar Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2055-95 Poplar Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2055-95 Poplar Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2055-95 Poplar Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2055-95 Poplar Rd offer parking?
No, 2055-95 Poplar Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2055-95 Poplar Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2055-95 Poplar Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2055-95 Poplar Rd have a pool?
Yes, 2055-95 Poplar Rd has a pool.
Does 2055-95 Poplar Rd have accessible units?
No, 2055-95 Poplar Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2055-95 Poplar Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2055-95 Poplar Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
