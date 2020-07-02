202 McKinley St

Amenities

Gorgeous 4B/2BA Upgraded House w/ A/C, Yard & Sunroom! - AVAILABLE NOW!



***NEW stainless steel refrigerator will be delivered early June and provided for tenants!



Gorgeous 4B/2BA house available for lease in Oceanside featuring 1456 SF of living space over one level. This nicely upgraded property boasts:

-Large yard w/ lush grass great for entertaining! Sunroom off back of the house to enjoy the beautiful Southern California weather

-Attached garage w/ w/d hookups (gas for dryer)

-Attractive laminate flooring throughout--no carpets to worry about!

-Spacious kitchen w/ all stainless steel appliances & ample cabinet space

-Bonus large family room off of kitchen!

-Three bright guest bedrooms w/ remote controlled ceiling fans

-Master suite w/ attached upgraded private bathroom featuring custom stall shower

-Full upgraded guest bathroom in hallway

-Central A/C & heat with smart thermostat!



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2725

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D hookups (gas for dryer)

- A/C: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, please submit a separate application for it. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com



- VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/_idPNQOf-j0

HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Oceanside

- PARKING: Attached garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant responsible for all utilities

- GARDENER INCLUDED: No

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1977



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



