Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

202 McKinley St

202 Mckinley Street · No Longer Available
Location

202 Mckinley Street, Oceanside, CA 92057
Guajome

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4B/2BA Upgraded House w/ A/C, Yard & Sunroom! - AVAILABLE NOW!

***NEW stainless steel refrigerator will be delivered early June and provided for tenants!

Gorgeous 4B/2BA house available for lease in Oceanside featuring 1456 SF of living space over one level. This nicely upgraded property boasts:
-Large yard w/ lush grass great for entertaining! Sunroom off back of the house to enjoy the beautiful Southern California weather
-Attached garage w/ w/d hookups (gas for dryer)
-Attractive laminate flooring throughout--no carpets to worry about!
-Spacious kitchen w/ all stainless steel appliances & ample cabinet space
-Bonus large family room off of kitchen!
-Three bright guest bedrooms w/ remote controlled ceiling fans
-Master suite w/ attached upgraded private bathroom featuring custom stall shower
-Full upgraded guest bathroom in hallway
-Central A/C & heat with smart thermostat!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2725
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D hookups (gas for dryer)
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, please submit a separate application for it. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com

- VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/_idPNQOf-j0
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Oceanside
- PARKING: Attached garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant responsible for all utilities
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1977

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE5823676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 McKinley St have any available units?
202 McKinley St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 McKinley St have?
Some of 202 McKinley St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 McKinley St currently offering any rent specials?
202 McKinley St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 McKinley St pet-friendly?
Yes, 202 McKinley St is pet friendly.
Does 202 McKinley St offer parking?
Yes, 202 McKinley St offers parking.
Does 202 McKinley St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 202 McKinley St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 McKinley St have a pool?
No, 202 McKinley St does not have a pool.
Does 202 McKinley St have accessible units?
No, 202 McKinley St does not have accessible units.
Does 202 McKinley St have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 McKinley St does not have units with dishwashers.

