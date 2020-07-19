All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 195 Avenida Descanso #124.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
195 Avenida Descanso #124
Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:58 AM

195 Avenida Descanso #124

195 Avenida Descanso · (619) 356-1919
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

195 Avenida Descanso, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 195 Avenida Descanso #124 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 593 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
195 Avenida Descanso #124 Available 09/01/20 Fantastic 1 Bedroom Condo in Great Oceanside Location! - Located near the back gate of Camp Pendleton, this 1 bedroom 1 bath condo offers an open floor plan with lots of space in the living area including upgraded vinyl plank flooring. The upgraded kitchen includes tile flooring, fantastic counter tops, stainless steel and black appliances, and beautiful wood cabinetry. Dining area includes ceiling fan with lights. The master bedroom has new vinyl plank flooring, mirrored closet doors, and plenty of space for a full bedroom furniture set. Enjoy summer evenings on your large patio.

Includes 2 assigned parking spaces. No pets accepted.

Tenant pays gas, electricity, cable/WiFi. Owner pays water, sewer, trash.

1 Year Lease Term Offered

Rent: $1,550 per month
Security Deposit: $2,550.00
Square Footage: 593 esf.

Available September 1st, 2020

Application Requirements for Each Applicant:
- $42 Application Fee for all adults over 18 yrs old
- Credit Score of 680 or Higher
- No Evictions
- No Bankruptcies
- Income Requirement of $3,100 per month
- Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or 2 years of tax returns)
- Employment Verification
- Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)

Please call to schedule a showing today!
Gold Key Property Management
(619) 356-1919

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5914495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 195 Avenida Descanso #124 have any available units?
195 Avenida Descanso #124 has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 195 Avenida Descanso #124 have?
Some of 195 Avenida Descanso #124's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 195 Avenida Descanso #124 currently offering any rent specials?
195 Avenida Descanso #124 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 Avenida Descanso #124 pet-friendly?
No, 195 Avenida Descanso #124 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 195 Avenida Descanso #124 offer parking?
Yes, 195 Avenida Descanso #124 offers parking.
Does 195 Avenida Descanso #124 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 195 Avenida Descanso #124 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 Avenida Descanso #124 have a pool?
No, 195 Avenida Descanso #124 does not have a pool.
Does 195 Avenida Descanso #124 have accessible units?
No, 195 Avenida Descanso #124 does not have accessible units.
Does 195 Avenida Descanso #124 have units with dishwashers?
No, 195 Avenida Descanso #124 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 195 Avenida Descanso #124?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Elán Milano Apartment Homes
3634 College Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Apartments with Pools
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OceansideSan Luis ReyMira Costa
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity