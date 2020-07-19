Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

195 Avenida Descanso #124 Available 09/01/20 Fantastic 1 Bedroom Condo in Great Oceanside Location! - Located near the back gate of Camp Pendleton, this 1 bedroom 1 bath condo offers an open floor plan with lots of space in the living area including upgraded vinyl plank flooring. The upgraded kitchen includes tile flooring, fantastic counter tops, stainless steel and black appliances, and beautiful wood cabinetry. Dining area includes ceiling fan with lights. The master bedroom has new vinyl plank flooring, mirrored closet doors, and plenty of space for a full bedroom furniture set. Enjoy summer evenings on your large patio.



Includes 2 assigned parking spaces. No pets accepted.



Tenant pays gas, electricity, cable/WiFi. Owner pays water, sewer, trash.



1 Year Lease Term Offered



Rent: $1,550 per month

Security Deposit: $2,550.00

Square Footage: 593 esf.



Available September 1st, 2020



Application Requirements for Each Applicant:

- $42 Application Fee for all adults over 18 yrs old

- Credit Score of 680 or Higher

- No Evictions

- No Bankruptcies

- Income Requirement of $3,100 per month

- Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or 2 years of tax returns)

- Employment Verification

- Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)



Please call to schedule a showing today!

Gold Key Property Management

(619) 356-1919



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5914495)