1913 Bella Oaks Drive

This nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit is located on Bella Oaks off of Paseo Del Lago. You walk into an open living room area containing carpet throughout the bedrooms, tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms. There is a separate dining area nestled between the kitchen and the living room. The kitchen has a long barstool with an available barstool seating area looking into the kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and a built in microwave. The bedrooms are spacious offering plenty of closet space. There is an indoor laundry closet in the hallway with a washer and dryer included. The property includes water and garbage, has an attached two car garage, and gardening is included. Don't miss your chance to take a look!



For viewing instructions please contact Rently @ 559-397-0007, viewing hours are from 8:00am-8:00pm 7 days a week.



Be sure to bring the following items if you would like to fill out an application:

1. Valid Driver's License or ID

2. Proof of Income

3. Social Security Card



The Equity Group Inc.

420 North Court St

Visalia CA 93291

559-732-8800



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.