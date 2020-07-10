All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1913 Bella Oaks Drive

1913 Vista Bella · No Longer Available
Location

1913 Vista Bella, Oceanside, CA 92057
Oceana

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit is located on Bella Oaks off of Paseo Del Lago. You walk into an open living room area containing carpet throughout the bedrooms, tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms. There is a separate dining area nestled between the kitchen and the living room. The kitchen has a long barstool with an available barstool seating area looking into the kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and a built in microwave. The bedrooms are spacious offering plenty of closet space. There is an indoor laundry closet in the hallway with a washer and dryer included. The property includes water and garbage, has an attached two car garage, and gardening is included. Don't miss your chance to take a look!

For viewing instructions please contact Rently @ 559-397-0007, viewing hours are from 8:00am-8:00pm 7 days a week.

Be sure to bring the following items if you would like to fill out an application:
1. Valid Driver's License or ID
2. Proof of Income
3. Social Security Card

The Equity Group Inc.
420 North Court St
Visalia CA 93291
559-732-8800

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1913 Bella Oaks Drive have any available units?
1913 Bella Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1913 Bella Oaks Drive have?
Some of 1913 Bella Oaks Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1913 Bella Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1913 Bella Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1913 Bella Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1913 Bella Oaks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1913 Bella Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1913 Bella Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 1913 Bella Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1913 Bella Oaks Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1913 Bella Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 1913 Bella Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1913 Bella Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 1913 Bella Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1913 Bella Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1913 Bella Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.

