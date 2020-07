Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Rental unit is part of a triplex recently renovated, and very clean nice kitchen cabinets, stainless steel kitchen appliances, dimmable recessed lighting. Wood floor through out the unit. Kitchen with granite counter tops, builtin side by side refrigerator, ice maker, self cleaning gas stove, dishwasher, garbage disposer, and microwave oven. Walking distance to beach, market, shops, and restaurants on 101 with easy freeway access. Short drive to Carlsbad village, north county shops.