1814 Via Allena Available 02/22/19 Spacious Single Story 3 Bedroom/3 Bath Home! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath single story Oceanside home. This home welcomes you with beautiful plank flooring, architectural columns and open living areas. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters and white cabinetry. The master bedroom is large and opens onto a cozy patio which is a perfect place to enjoy your morning coffee. Master bath features double sinks and 2 guest rooms are good sized. This property has a large bonus room which would make a perfect game room or large office. You will be pleased with the finishes in this property - dont wait to schedule your showing, this property will not last!
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property:$6,500.
PETS:
Single Pet Only, Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property
Oven
Garbage Disposal
Cooktop
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Microwave
Dishwasher
Gas Fireplace
Living Room
Family Room
1 Story
Patio
Formal dining room
Dining Area
Laminate Flooring
Upgraded Carpeting
Laundry Room (Ground Floor)
Gas Laundry
2 Car Garage
Home Owners Assoc.
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Empresa Elementary
Middle School: Roosevelt Middle School
High School: Vista High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1814-Via-Allena-Oceanside-CA-92056-1847/
