1814 Via Allena Available 02/22/19 Spacious Single Story 3 Bedroom/3 Bath Home! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath single story Oceanside home. This home welcomes you with beautiful plank flooring, architectural columns and open living areas. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters and white cabinetry. The master bedroom is large and opens onto a cozy patio which is a perfect place to enjoy your morning coffee. Master bath features double sinks and 2 guest rooms are good sized. This property has a large bonus room which would make a perfect game room or large office. You will be pleased with the finishes in this property - dont wait to schedule your showing, this property will not last!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property:$6,500.



PETS:

Single Pet Only, Flexible

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Non-Smoking Property

Oven

Garbage Disposal

Cooktop

Refrigerator (AS-IS)

Microwave

Dishwasher

Gas Fireplace

Living Room

Family Room

1 Story

Patio

Formal dining room

Dining Area

Laminate Flooring

Upgraded Carpeting

Laundry Room (Ground Floor)

Gas Laundry

2 Car Garage

Home Owners Assoc.

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Empresa Elementary

Middle School: Roosevelt Middle School

High School: Vista High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1814-Via-Allena-Oceanside-CA-92056-1847/



