All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 1814 Via Allena.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
1814 Via Allena
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1814 Via Allena

1814 via Allena · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1814 via Allena, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1814 Via Allena Available 02/22/19 Spacious Single Story 3 Bedroom/3 Bath Home! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath single story Oceanside home. This home welcomes you with beautiful plank flooring, architectural columns and open living areas. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters and white cabinetry. The master bedroom is large and opens onto a cozy patio which is a perfect place to enjoy your morning coffee. Master bath features double sinks and 2 guest rooms are good sized. This property has a large bonus room which would make a perfect game room or large office. You will be pleased with the finishes in this property - dont wait to schedule your showing, this property will not last!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property:$6,500.

PETS:
Single Pet Only, Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property
Oven
Garbage Disposal
Cooktop
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Microwave
Dishwasher
Gas Fireplace
Living Room
Family Room
1 Story
Patio
Formal dining room
Dining Area
Laminate Flooring
Upgraded Carpeting
Laundry Room (Ground Floor)
Gas Laundry
2 Car Garage
Home Owners Assoc.
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Empresa Elementary
Middle School: Roosevelt Middle School
High School: Vista High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1814-Via-Allena-Oceanside-CA-92056-1847/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE4646255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1814 Via Allena have any available units?
1814 Via Allena doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1814 Via Allena have?
Some of 1814 Via Allena's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1814 Via Allena currently offering any rent specials?
1814 Via Allena is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1814 Via Allena pet-friendly?
Yes, 1814 Via Allena is pet friendly.
Does 1814 Via Allena offer parking?
Yes, 1814 Via Allena offers parking.
Does 1814 Via Allena have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1814 Via Allena does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1814 Via Allena have a pool?
No, 1814 Via Allena does not have a pool.
Does 1814 Via Allena have accessible units?
No, 1814 Via Allena does not have accessible units.
Does 1814 Via Allena have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1814 Via Allena has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Elán Milano Apartment Homes
3634 College Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Elan Village North
854 Vine St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Apartments with Pools
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OceansideSan Luis ReyMira Costa
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego