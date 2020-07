Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities garage

1744 Via Allena Available 03/06/19 Single Family Home w/ Master on 1st floor - Rancho Del Oro community - Rancho Del Oro home with master bedroom on 1st floor. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, approx. 1,669 square feet.

Fireplace, washer/dryer, fridge, and attached 2-car garage.

Centrally located in Oceanside, close to parks, shopping, and more.



Available to rent March 6th.

Showings by appointment only. Please call to schedule.



(RLNE4722614)