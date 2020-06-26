1729 S. Clementine Street

Amenities
Highly Desirable South Oceanside 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home - Burmeister Real Estate is proud to offer this beautifully maintained 2 bedroom 1 bath home in the highly desirable South Oceanside neighborhood. Only a half mile to the Cassidy Street Beach! This home features 2 favorably sized bedrooms, both with built in closet organizers and 1 central bathroom. New window coverings, paint and carpet throughout the entire house. Large yard with nice patio and attached 1 car garage. Laundry hook-ups are in the garage. This house is move in ready!
Gardener is included from Landlord. SDG&E, Water, Sewer, Trash, and Cable are the Tenant's responsibility. Renters Insurance is Required.
$40 cash application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$2400 Rent Per Month
$2600 Security Deposit
1 year lease required
Small Dogs (25 lbs or less) upon approval. Must meet pet prior.
$500 Pet Deposit Required
No Smoking
To schedule a showing please call:
David Solomon DRE #02091886
(760) 452-0979
Agent for Burmeister Real Estate
DRE# 00546581
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5333881)