1729 S. Clementine Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Highly Desirable South Oceanside 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home - Burmeister Real Estate is proud to offer this beautifully maintained 2 bedroom 1 bath home in the highly desirable South Oceanside neighborhood. Only a half mile to the Cassidy Street Beach! This home features 2 favorably sized bedrooms, both with built in closet organizers and 1 central bathroom. New window coverings, paint and carpet throughout the entire house. Large yard with nice patio and attached 1 car garage. Laundry hook-ups are in the garage. This house is move in ready!



Gardener is included from Landlord. SDG&E, Water, Sewer, Trash, and Cable are the Tenant's responsibility. Renters Insurance is Required.



$40 cash application fee per applicant over the age of 18

$2400 Rent Per Month

$2600 Security Deposit

1 year lease required

Small Dogs (25 lbs or less) upon approval. Must meet pet prior.

$500 Pet Deposit Required

No Smoking



To schedule a showing please call:

David Solomon DRE #02091886

(760) 452-0979

Agent for Burmeister Real Estate

DRE# 00546581



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5333881)