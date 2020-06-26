All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

1729 S. Clementine Street

1729 South Clementine Street · No Longer Available
Location

1729 South Clementine Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
South Oceanside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Highly Desirable South Oceanside 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home - Burmeister Real Estate is proud to offer this beautifully maintained 2 bedroom 1 bath home in the highly desirable South Oceanside neighborhood. Only a half mile to the Cassidy Street Beach! This home features 2 favorably sized bedrooms, both with built in closet organizers and 1 central bathroom. New window coverings, paint and carpet throughout the entire house. Large yard with nice patio and attached 1 car garage. Laundry hook-ups are in the garage. This house is move in ready!

Gardener is included from Landlord. SDG&E, Water, Sewer, Trash, and Cable are the Tenant's responsibility. Renters Insurance is Required.

$40 cash application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$2400 Rent Per Month
$2600 Security Deposit
1 year lease required
Small Dogs (25 lbs or less) upon approval. Must meet pet prior.
$500 Pet Deposit Required
No Smoking

To schedule a showing please call:
David Solomon DRE #02091886
(760) 452-0979
Agent for Burmeister Real Estate
DRE# 00546581

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5333881)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1729 S. Clementine Street have any available units?
1729 S. Clementine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1729 S. Clementine Street have?
Some of 1729 S. Clementine Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1729 S. Clementine Street currently offering any rent specials?
1729 S. Clementine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1729 S. Clementine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1729 S. Clementine Street is pet friendly.
Does 1729 S. Clementine Street offer parking?
Yes, 1729 S. Clementine Street offers parking.
Does 1729 S. Clementine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1729 S. Clementine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1729 S. Clementine Street have a pool?
No, 1729 S. Clementine Street does not have a pool.
Does 1729 S. Clementine Street have accessible units?
No, 1729 S. Clementine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1729 S. Clementine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1729 S. Clementine Street does not have units with dishwashers.

