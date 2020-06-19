Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Coming Soon! 1665 Avenida Oceano, Oceanside CA 92056 - 3 Bed / 2 Bath Approx 1,495 sq. f.t. Unit features, Spacious Layout, updated cabinets and countertops. Living room with brick fireplace, Small backyard and a Two Car Garage.



** Currently Tenant Occupied, Please Do Not Disturb Tenants**



1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking

Sorry, No Pets.

Must Bring Refrigerator/Washer/Dryer

Owner Pays Landscaper



Rent: $2,450

Deposit: $2,750

Processing Fee: $50.00



Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com

Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult



Call 760-585-1755 to schedule a showing



(RLNE5030994)