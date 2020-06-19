Amenities
Coming Soon! 1665 Avenida Oceano, Oceanside CA 92056 - 3 Bed / 2 Bath Approx 1,495 sq. f.t. Unit features, Spacious Layout, updated cabinets and countertops. Living room with brick fireplace, Small backyard and a Two Car Garage.
** Currently Tenant Occupied, Please Do Not Disturb Tenants**
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking
Sorry, No Pets.
Must Bring Refrigerator/Washer/Dryer
Owner Pays Landscaper
Rent: $2,450
Deposit: $2,750
Processing Fee: $50.00
Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult
Call 760-585-1755 to schedule a showing
(RLNE5030994)