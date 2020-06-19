All apartments in Oceanside
1665 Avenida Oceano
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:54 AM

1665 Avenida Oceano

1665 Avenida Oceano · No Longer Available
Location

1665 Avenida Oceano, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Coming Soon! 1665 Avenida Oceano, Oceanside CA 92056 - 3 Bed / 2 Bath Approx 1,495 sq. f.t. Unit features, Spacious Layout, updated cabinets and countertops. Living room with brick fireplace, Small backyard and a Two Car Garage.

** Currently Tenant Occupied, Please Do Not Disturb Tenants**

1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking
Sorry, No Pets.
Must Bring Refrigerator/Washer/Dryer
Owner Pays Landscaper

Rent: $2,450
Deposit: $2,750
Processing Fee: $50.00

Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult

Call 760-585-1755 to schedule a showing

(RLNE5030994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1665 Avenida Oceano have any available units?
1665 Avenida Oceano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1665 Avenida Oceano have?
Some of 1665 Avenida Oceano's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1665 Avenida Oceano currently offering any rent specials?
1665 Avenida Oceano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1665 Avenida Oceano pet-friendly?
No, 1665 Avenida Oceano is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 1665 Avenida Oceano offer parking?
Yes, 1665 Avenida Oceano offers parking.
Does 1665 Avenida Oceano have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1665 Avenida Oceano offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1665 Avenida Oceano have a pool?
No, 1665 Avenida Oceano does not have a pool.
Does 1665 Avenida Oceano have accessible units?
No, 1665 Avenida Oceano does not have accessible units.
Does 1665 Avenida Oceano have units with dishwashers?
No, 1665 Avenida Oceano does not have units with dishwashers.
