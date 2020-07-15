All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:22 PM

1601 Walton St.

1601 Walton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1601 Walton Street, Oceanside, CA 92058
East Side Capistrano

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
This is a Single Family detached home with 2 bedroom 1 bathroom and 1 car garage. - This is a Single Family detached home with 2 bedroom 1 bathroom and 1 car garage. Wall heater in Living room and Bedroom. Washer/Dryer hookup in garage.

Only 2 miles from the beach and easy access to Highway 76 and the 5 Freeway.

Appliances Included: Refrigerator Stove Oven

Utilities Included: NONE

Cats Allowed: No
Dogs Allowed: No

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5423194)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1601 Walton St. have any available units?
1601 Walton St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1601 Walton St. have?
Some of 1601 Walton St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 Walton St. currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Walton St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Walton St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1601 Walton St. is pet friendly.
Does 1601 Walton St. offer parking?
Yes, 1601 Walton St. offers parking.
Does 1601 Walton St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 Walton St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Walton St. have a pool?
No, 1601 Walton St. does not have a pool.
Does 1601 Walton St. have accessible units?
No, 1601 Walton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Walton St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 Walton St. does not have units with dishwashers.

