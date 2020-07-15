1601 Walton St..

1601 Walton Street, Oceanside, CA 92058 East Side Capistrano
This is a Single Family detached home with 2 bedroom 1 bathroom and 1 car garage. - This is a Single Family detached home with 2 bedroom 1 bathroom and 1 car garage. Wall heater in Living room and Bedroom. Washer/Dryer hookup in garage.
Only 2 miles from the beach and easy access to Highway 76 and the 5 Freeway.
Appliances Included: Refrigerator Stove Oven
Utilities Included: NONE
Cats Allowed: No Dogs Allowed: No
No Pets Allowed
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)