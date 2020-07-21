All apartments in Oceanside
1517 Moreno Street
Last updated August 17 2019 at 12:35 AM

1517 Moreno Street

1517 Moreno Street · No Longer Available
Location

1517 Moreno Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
South Oceanside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
West of the 5 and within two miles of the beach! This completely renovated home is ready for move in. Enjoy a gorgeous kitchen with upgraded cabinets, quartz counters and upgraded stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom suite is privately located upstairs and has a walk-in closet and a balcony. The other two bedrooms are downstairs and include mirrored wardrobe doors. All new dual pane windows, new furnace, all new electrical and new vinyl fencing are some of the additional upgrades. The large sunroom includes washer and dryer hookups, extra storage and is ideal for storing surfboards, boogie boards and other beach accessories! The large, private rear yard includes a deck and freshly laid sod. The front yard landscaping will be underway soon. Available 8/1/2019. No pets unless certified service animals with proper documentation. No Section 8. NO SMOKING of any products inside or out strictly enforced. Equal Housing Opportunity. Advertised rate subject to review of income, credit, employment and background and therefore subject to change. Contact All Investors Realty And Management today for your opportunity to tour this home. Or, visit our website for additional rentals: www.allinvestorsrealty.com . 760.547.5387 office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1517 Moreno Street have any available units?
1517 Moreno Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1517 Moreno Street have?
Some of 1517 Moreno Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1517 Moreno Street currently offering any rent specials?
1517 Moreno Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1517 Moreno Street pet-friendly?
No, 1517 Moreno Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 1517 Moreno Street offer parking?
Yes, 1517 Moreno Street offers parking.
Does 1517 Moreno Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1517 Moreno Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1517 Moreno Street have a pool?
No, 1517 Moreno Street does not have a pool.
Does 1517 Moreno Street have accessible units?
No, 1517 Moreno Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1517 Moreno Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1517 Moreno Street does not have units with dishwashers.
