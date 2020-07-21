1517 Moreno Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

West of the 5 and within two miles of the beach! This completely renovated home is ready for move in. Enjoy a gorgeous kitchen with upgraded cabinets, quartz counters and upgraded stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom suite is privately located upstairs and has a walk-in closet and a balcony. The other two bedrooms are downstairs and include mirrored wardrobe doors. All new dual pane windows, new furnace, all new electrical and new vinyl fencing are some of the additional upgrades. The large sunroom includes washer and dryer hookups, extra storage and is ideal for storing surfboards, boogie boards and other beach accessories! The large, private rear yard includes a deck and freshly laid sod. The front yard landscaping will be underway soon. Available 8/1/2019. No pets unless certified service animals with proper documentation. No Section 8. NO SMOKING of any products inside or out strictly enforced. Equal Housing Opportunity. Advertised rate subject to review of income, credit, employment and background and therefore subject to change. Contact All Investors Realty And Management today for your opportunity to tour this home. Or, visit our website for additional rentals: www.allinvestorsrealty.com . 760.547.5387 office.