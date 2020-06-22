All apartments in Oceanside
1509 Dubuque Street · No Longer Available
Oceanside
East Side Capistrano
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location

1509 Dubuque Street, Oceanside, CA 92058
East Side Capistrano

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
1509 Dubuque Available 05/01/19 Ready May 1 - 3BD/1BA Single Story in Oceanside - Single-Level Front Duplex Home in Oceanside! Home features open kitchen, small patio area, 3 nice-sized bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1-car garage and easy freeway access. Tenant to pay all utilities. Available May 1. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS. 1-Year Lease, $1,895 Security Deposit, Credit & Background Screening Required. Apply online at rentalSD.com (include copy of photo ID, proof of income and $35 application fee per adult).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4772125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 Dubuque have any available units?
1509 Dubuque doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
Is 1509 Dubuque currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Dubuque is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Dubuque pet-friendly?
No, 1509 Dubuque is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 1509 Dubuque offer parking?
Yes, 1509 Dubuque offers parking.
Does 1509 Dubuque have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 Dubuque does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Dubuque have a pool?
No, 1509 Dubuque does not have a pool.
Does 1509 Dubuque have accessible units?
No, 1509 Dubuque does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Dubuque have units with dishwashers?
No, 1509 Dubuque does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1509 Dubuque have units with air conditioning?
No, 1509 Dubuque does not have units with air conditioning.
