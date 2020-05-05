All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

1450 Stewart Street

1450 Stewart Street · No Longer Available
Location

1450 Stewart Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
South Oceanside

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Super Cute and Beach Close Oceanside Single Story - Adorable, 3 BR/1 BA beach close bungalow- West of the I-5!
Boasting 1120 Sf of living space with features that include 3 roomy bedrooms, kitchen with new quartz countertops, lovely upgraded bathroom, newer vinyl plank flooring, newer furnace, and new landscaping. Walk/bike to the beach, restaurants, shopping, Marshall St. Swim Center, schools, and so much more! This one won't last!

Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking
Landscaper included!

Rent: $2600.00
Deposit: $2900.00
Processing Fee: $50.00

Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult

Please call 760-585-1700 to inquire about the property.

(RLNE5350137)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1450 Stewart Street have any available units?
1450 Stewart Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
Is 1450 Stewart Street currently offering any rent specials?
1450 Stewart Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1450 Stewart Street pet-friendly?
No, 1450 Stewart Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 1450 Stewart Street offer parking?
No, 1450 Stewart Street does not offer parking.
Does 1450 Stewart Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1450 Stewart Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1450 Stewart Street have a pool?
Yes, 1450 Stewart Street has a pool.
Does 1450 Stewart Street have accessible units?
No, 1450 Stewart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1450 Stewart Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1450 Stewart Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1450 Stewart Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1450 Stewart Street has units with air conditioning.

