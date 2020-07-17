1384 Broken Hitch Rd.

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in a very nice neighborhood. Home is completely remodeled, private back yard with lighted ceiling fans in each bedroom and dining area. Large windows, central air and heating, 100% LED lighting, new landscape in the front and backyard with new irrigation system. The home also features new double pane windows, new hardwood flooring and new carpet throughout the home. The kitchen has been fully remodeled with new appliances along with flooring and new countertops. Both bathrooms have also been updated with new counter vanities, water efficient toilets, and new complete showers.



2 full car garage with wi-fi garage door opener. Spacious 17x60 ft gated RV side parking. Gardening and pest control is included.