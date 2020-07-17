All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like
1384 Broken Hitch Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
1384 Broken Hitch Rd
Last updated June 27 2020 at 7:04 AM

1384 Broken Hitch Rd

1384 Broken Hitch Road · (760) 505-6327
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Peacock
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1384 Broken Hitch Road, Oceanside, CA 92056
Peacock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in a very nice neighborhood. Home is completely remodeled, private back yard with lighted ceiling fans in each bedroom and dining area. Large windows, central air and heating, 100% LED lighting, new landscape in the front and backyard with new irrigation system. The home also features new double pane windows, new hardwood flooring and new carpet throughout the home. The kitchen has been fully remodeled with new appliances along with flooring and new countertops. Both bathrooms have also been updated with new counter vanities, water efficient toilets, and new complete showers.

2 full car garage with wi-fi garage door opener. Spacious 17x60 ft gated RV side parking. Gardening and pest control is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1384 Broken Hitch Rd have any available units?
1384 Broken Hitch Rd has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1384 Broken Hitch Rd have?
Some of 1384 Broken Hitch Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1384 Broken Hitch Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1384 Broken Hitch Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1384 Broken Hitch Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1384 Broken Hitch Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 1384 Broken Hitch Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1384 Broken Hitch Rd offers parking.
Does 1384 Broken Hitch Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1384 Broken Hitch Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1384 Broken Hitch Rd have a pool?
No, 1384 Broken Hitch Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1384 Broken Hitch Rd have accessible units?
No, 1384 Broken Hitch Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1384 Broken Hitch Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1384 Broken Hitch Rd has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Elán Milano Apartment Homes
3634 College Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Elan Paseo Vista
2315 Paseo de Laura
Oceanside, CA 92056
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd
Oceanside, CA 92057
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 BedroomsOceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Apartments with PoolsOceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OceansideSan Luis ReyMira CostaIvey Ranch Rancho Del OroTri CityOcean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-IrvineUniversity of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego