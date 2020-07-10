All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 1362 Eldean Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
1362 Eldean Lane
Last updated July 7 2019 at 2:30 PM

1362 Eldean Lane

1362 Eldean Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1362 Eldean Lane, Oceanside, CA 92054
Fire Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/101f0cf06e ---- This beautiful, 2,736 sqft, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath house is located in the Fire Mountain area of Oceanside. Features include: -Located on a quiet cul-de-sac and close to Camp Pendleton, schools, shopping, dining, hospital, I-5, Hwy 78, and local colleges/universities -Spacious backyard - perfect for entertaining! Built-in gas fire pit, large covered patio, and beautiful views -Laundry room with washer/dryer included -3-car garage with built-in storage -Formal living and dining rooms with new laminate flooring and built-ins -Kitchen comes equipped with newer appliances, as well as ample cabinet space, greenhouse window, and breakfast bar -Family room adjacent to kitchen with brick fireplace, wet bar, and built-ins -Large upstairs bonus room with built-in bar and bookshelves -All four upstairs bedrooms are generously sized, with closet organizers, and beautiful laminate flooring -Master bathroom has a soaking tub, dual sinks, separate commode, and linen storage -Pet friendly Available 07/01. Rent $3,225/mo. Deposit $3,500. One-year lease. Landscaper included in rent. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Tenant must provide proof of renter\'s insurance. 3 Car Garage With Automatic Door 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Beautifully Landscaped / Gardener Included Bonus Room Built In Bookcases Closet Organizers Formal Living And Dining Room Great Location Large Family Room Newer Appliances Outdoor Entertaining Area With Fire Pit Tile And Laminate Flooring Washer / Dryer In Laundry Room Wet Bar

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1362 Eldean Lane have any available units?
1362 Eldean Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1362 Eldean Lane have?
Some of 1362 Eldean Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1362 Eldean Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1362 Eldean Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1362 Eldean Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1362 Eldean Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1362 Eldean Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1362 Eldean Lane offers parking.
Does 1362 Eldean Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1362 Eldean Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1362 Eldean Lane have a pool?
No, 1362 Eldean Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1362 Eldean Lane have accessible units?
No, 1362 Eldean Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1362 Eldean Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1362 Eldean Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Elan Paseo Vista
2315 Paseo de Laura
Oceanside, CA 92056
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Apartments with Pool
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego