1362 Eldean Lane

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/101f0cf06e ---- This beautiful, 2,736 sqft, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath house is located in the Fire Mountain area of Oceanside. Features include: -Located on a quiet cul-de-sac and close to Camp Pendleton, schools, shopping, dining, hospital, I-5, Hwy 78, and local colleges/universities -Spacious backyard - perfect for entertaining! Built-in gas fire pit, large covered patio, and beautiful views -Laundry room with washer/dryer included -3-car garage with built-in storage -Formal living and dining rooms with new laminate flooring and built-ins -Kitchen comes equipped with newer appliances, as well as ample cabinet space, greenhouse window, and breakfast bar -Family room adjacent to kitchen with brick fireplace, wet bar, and built-ins -Large upstairs bonus room with built-in bar and bookshelves -All four upstairs bedrooms are generously sized, with closet organizers, and beautiful laminate flooring -Master bathroom has a soaking tub, dual sinks, separate commode, and linen storage -Pet friendly Available 07/01. Rent $3,225/mo. Deposit $3,500. One-year lease. Landscaper included in rent. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Tenant must provide proof of renter\'s insurance. 3 Car Garage With Automatic Door 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Beautifully Landscaped / Gardener Included Bonus Room Built In Bookcases Closet Organizers Formal Living And Dining Room Great Location Large Family Room Newer Appliances Outdoor Entertaining Area With Fire Pit Tile And Laminate Flooring Washer / Dryer In Laundry Room Wet Bar