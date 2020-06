Amenities

Call text Linda 760-445-8685 Superb Location with views of the community park, this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with 1233 sqft home with One Bedroom Downstairs & a Huge Backyard with Large Redwood Deck. Other features include; Cathedral Ceilings, Bamboo Flooring, Remolded Bathrooms, New Energy Efficient Windows, Newly Painted Kitchen Cabinets, SS appliances (gas cooking),& an over sized garage.Close to schools, trails, Guajome Park, YMCA, the 76. shopping and more.