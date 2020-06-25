All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

1233 Holly St

1233 Holly Street · No Longer Available
Location

1233 Holly Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
East Side Capistrano

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bd/3 Ba Home w/Double Master, Fenced Yard, 2 Decks w/Ocean Views & Appliances! - Great home near Oceanside Beach!

AVAILABLE NOW FOR IMMEDIATE VIEWING AND MOVE-IN!!

4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms, 1 Bed and Full Bath on the Main Entry Floor!

All Tile and Wood, one bedroom with carpet. Kitchen, Dining and Main Deck look out to Oceanside Beach.

Kitchen offers SS Appliances and brand new Fridge, just delivered yesterday! Large tile counter tops and lots of wood cabinetry!

Second story Master Bd offers walk-in closet, en-suite bathroom and private deck that looks out to water. Additional Master Bd located at other end of hall with large walk-in closet and shared full bath.

Washer/Dryer already in place. Laundry room upstairs - easy access from bedrooms.

Family Room features a gas fireplace.

2 Car Attached Garage with epoxy sealed floor. Driveway provides parking for 2 additional vehicles.

Outdoor spiral staircase from first deck provides quick access to the rear fenced yard and shaded overhang. Plenty of space on both sides of the home for additional play space for pets.

Contact Frank Lucente, Property Manager, for additional information or to schedule a viewing of the property.

(760) 496-7969

Traust Property Management

(RLNE4811206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1233 Holly St have any available units?
1233 Holly St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1233 Holly St have?
Some of 1233 Holly St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1233 Holly St currently offering any rent specials?
1233 Holly St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1233 Holly St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1233 Holly St is pet friendly.
Does 1233 Holly St offer parking?
Yes, 1233 Holly St offers parking.
Does 1233 Holly St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1233 Holly St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1233 Holly St have a pool?
No, 1233 Holly St does not have a pool.
Does 1233 Holly St have accessible units?
No, 1233 Holly St does not have accessible units.
Does 1233 Holly St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1233 Holly St does not have units with dishwashers.
