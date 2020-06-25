1233 Holly St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 Bd/3 Ba Home w/Double Master, Fenced Yard, 2 Decks w/Ocean Views & Appliances! - Great home near Oceanside Beach!



AVAILABLE NOW FOR IMMEDIATE VIEWING AND MOVE-IN!!



4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms, 1 Bed and Full Bath on the Main Entry Floor!



All Tile and Wood, one bedroom with carpet. Kitchen, Dining and Main Deck look out to Oceanside Beach.



Kitchen offers SS Appliances and brand new Fridge, just delivered yesterday! Large tile counter tops and lots of wood cabinetry!



Second story Master Bd offers walk-in closet, en-suite bathroom and private deck that looks out to water. Additional Master Bd located at other end of hall with large walk-in closet and shared full bath.



Washer/Dryer already in place. Laundry room upstairs - easy access from bedrooms.



Family Room features a gas fireplace.



2 Car Attached Garage with epoxy sealed floor. Driveway provides parking for 2 additional vehicles.



Outdoor spiral staircase from first deck provides quick access to the rear fenced yard and shaded overhang. Plenty of space on both sides of the home for additional play space for pets.



Contact Frank Lucente, Property Manager, for additional information or to schedule a viewing of the property.



(760) 496-7969



Traust Property Management



(RLNE4811206)