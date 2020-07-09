1226 Woodhaven Dr

Amenities

Come and see this awesome 1,684-square-foot, single-family home (2 floors) on the friendly Guajome neighborhood in Oceanside, California now!



This unfurnished home has 4 bedrooms (3 upstairs), 3 bathrooms (2 upstairs). And additional rooms which include the living room, dining room, walk-in closet, master bath, family room, storage space, breakfast nook, and pantry.



It also comes with an attached garage (2-car spaces), plus 2-car parking spaces along the driveway (assigned).



The homey interior features tile flooring, high vaulted ceilings, sliding glass door, and slider windows with blinds. A nice, toasty fireplace in the living room adds coziness to the place. The nice kitchen is furnished with fine cabinets and drawers for storage, and appliances such as refrigerator, dishwasher, and range/oven. The bedrooms are simply comfy spaces to sleep in. One of its tidy bathrooms has a big vanity, and a separate shower enclosed by a frosted glass door.



It has an installed forced-air gas heating and ceiling fans for climate control.



An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided for convenience.



The exterior has its own well-maintained fenced yard and lawn.



The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: electricity, gas, water, cable, internet, landscaping, garbage, sewage, and cleaning. HOA fee is included in the rent.



Other cool amenities include free access to the parks, barbeque area, and shared swimming pool.



No pets allowed.



Nearby parks: Alamosa Park, Rancho del Oro Community Park, and Guajome Park.



Nearby Schools:

Mission Vista High School - 1.92 miles, 10/10

Empresa Elementary School - 0.75 miles, 8/10

Ivey Ranch Elementary School - 1.48 miles, 8/10

Guajome Park Academy Charter - 1.82 miles, 7/10



Bus lines:

303 - 0.7 miles

315 - 0.7 miles

309 - 0.8 miles

313 - 0.8 miles

202 OceansideTrnstCtr/PromenadeMall/MurrWalmart - 0.9 miles



Rail lines:

SPRINTER - 1.5 miles



