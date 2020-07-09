All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated July 1 2019 at 12:45 PM

1226 Woodhaven Dr

1226 Woodhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1226 Woodhaven Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Guajome

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Come and see this awesome 1,684-square-foot, single-family home (2 floors) on the friendly Guajome neighborhood in Oceanside, California now!

This unfurnished home has 4 bedrooms (3 upstairs), 3 bathrooms (2 upstairs). And additional rooms which include the living room, dining room, walk-in closet, master bath, family room, storage space, breakfast nook, and pantry.

It also comes with an attached garage (2-car spaces), plus 2-car parking spaces along the driveway (assigned).

The homey interior features tile flooring, high vaulted ceilings, sliding glass door, and slider windows with blinds. A nice, toasty fireplace in the living room adds coziness to the place. The nice kitchen is furnished with fine cabinets and drawers for storage, and appliances such as refrigerator, dishwasher, and range/oven. The bedrooms are simply comfy spaces to sleep in. One of its tidy bathrooms has a big vanity, and a separate shower enclosed by a frosted glass door.

It has an installed forced-air gas heating and ceiling fans for climate control.

An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided for convenience.

The exterior has its own well-maintained fenced yard and lawn.

The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: electricity, gas, water, cable, internet, landscaping, garbage, sewage, and cleaning. HOA fee is included in the rent.

Other cool amenities include free access to the parks, barbeque area, and shared swimming pool.

No pets allowed.

Nearby parks: Alamosa Park, Rancho del Oro Community Park, and Guajome Park.

Nearby Schools:
Mission Vista High School - 1.92 miles, 10/10
Empresa Elementary School - 0.75 miles, 8/10
Ivey Ranch Elementary School - 1.48 miles, 8/10
Guajome Park Academy Charter - 1.82 miles, 7/10

Bus lines:
303 - 0.7 miles
315 - 0.7 miles
309 - 0.8 miles
313 - 0.8 miles
202 OceansideTrnstCtr/PromenadeMall/MurrWalmart - 0.9 miles

Rail lines:
SPRINTER - 1.5 miles

(RLNE4925848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1226 Woodhaven Dr have any available units?
1226 Woodhaven Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1226 Woodhaven Dr have?
Some of 1226 Woodhaven Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1226 Woodhaven Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1226 Woodhaven Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 Woodhaven Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1226 Woodhaven Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 1226 Woodhaven Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1226 Woodhaven Dr offers parking.
Does 1226 Woodhaven Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1226 Woodhaven Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 Woodhaven Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1226 Woodhaven Dr has a pool.
Does 1226 Woodhaven Dr have accessible units?
No, 1226 Woodhaven Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1226 Woodhaven Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1226 Woodhaven Dr has units with dishwashers.
