1145 S. Nevada

FANTASTIC BEACH AREA COTTAGE! - This one bedroom, one bath detached cottage maintains its original old world charm! Enjoy original hard wood flooring and arched doorways. Refrigerator, Gardener, Water and Trash included in rent! Located West of I-5 just off Oceanside Boulevard. Seven blocks to the beach! Easy access to public transportation, stores, Camp Pendleton and Interstate 5. These units don't become available often! First come, first served. Non smokers only...Strictly enforced. Please call our office or visit our website www.RentGPM.com for additional information. Advertised priced subject to approval of credit, employment and background check. EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2697524)