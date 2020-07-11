All apartments in Oceanside
1145 S. Nevada

1145 S Nevada St · No Longer Available
Location

1145 S Nevada St, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
FANTASTIC BEACH AREA COTTAGE! - This one bedroom, one bath detached cottage maintains its original old world charm! Enjoy original hard wood flooring and arched doorways. Refrigerator, Gardener, Water and Trash included in rent! Located West of I-5 just off Oceanside Boulevard. Seven blocks to the beach! Easy access to public transportation, stores, Camp Pendleton and Interstate 5. These units don't become available often! First come, first served. Non smokers only...Strictly enforced. Please call our office or visit our website www.RentGPM.com for additional information. Advertised priced subject to approval of credit, employment and background check. EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2697524)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1145 S. Nevada have any available units?
1145 S. Nevada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1145 S. Nevada have?
Some of 1145 S. Nevada's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1145 S. Nevada currently offering any rent specials?
1145 S. Nevada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1145 S. Nevada pet-friendly?
No, 1145 S. Nevada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 1145 S. Nevada offer parking?
Yes, 1145 S. Nevada offers parking.
Does 1145 S. Nevada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1145 S. Nevada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1145 S. Nevada have a pool?
No, 1145 S. Nevada does not have a pool.
Does 1145 S. Nevada have accessible units?
No, 1145 S. Nevada does not have accessible units.
Does 1145 S. Nevada have units with dishwashers?
No, 1145 S. Nevada does not have units with dishwashers.
